BPD: Two guns stolen on Broad St. Saturday morning

By Myra Bean

Batesville Police Department reports two guns were stolen over the weekend.

A resident on Broad Street reported a gun was stolen from his truck. Friday, the resident parked the car in his driveway and then moved it to the road where he forgot to lock it back.

Saturday morning, his wife’s GMC Terrain’s interior light was on and nothing appeared missing and she drove it to work.

Around 8 a.m., as he was leaving, he noticed a knife and som paperwork on the passenger seat of his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. Those items are normally in the center console. He opened the console to find his Smith and Wesson SD40 (.40 caliber) missing. He drove to the police department to report the stolen firearm.

The pistol has a silver frame and black handle, valued at $340. It was entered into NCIC, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

On Saturday morning around 11:09 a.m. Lt. Ruby Myers answered a call also on Broad Street on burglary of a vehicle. The resident said he had put his 9mm Springfield XD pistol in his company vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer.

He locked the vehicle Friday at 8 a.m. and did not go to unlock it until 11 a.m. Saturday morning where he found the driver’s side door unlocked the center console/armrest was opened. He looked inside the console and discovered the pistol gone.

The gun was black with a black canvas holster, valued at $500. A fingerprint was lifted from the drivers side door.

A Gordon Drive resident reported a burglary at 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Her 2007 Dodge Charger was ransacked and a laptop was missing from her satchel.

The car was last seen in order at 11 p.m. Friday night.

The 17” HP laptop was later found in the bushes near her house.