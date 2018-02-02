Shegog decides to stay in state

By Brad Greer

With national signing day less than a week away, one South Panola football standout has made his pledge to stay in-state for the next four years while another is mulling over his options.

Tiger quarterback Patrick Shegog committed to Delta State last week after taking visits to Hinds, Gulf Coast, Northwest and Northeast Community College’s.

The 6’0”; 175-pound signal caller accounted for 3,137 total yards while throwing for a school-record 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Shegog was selected to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game after leading South Panola to a 9-4 record and a first round playoff birth.

Jamaul Lofton meanwhile will decide between Hinds, Coahoma, Itawamba, East Mississippi, Northeast and Northwest Community College. The 6’4”, 300-pound offensive lineman was also selected to the North/South All-Star game.