Obituaries

David Allen Cline

David Allen Cline was born April 2, 1947 in Greenwood, the son of the late David Lee and Elizabeth Jane Allen Cline. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. in Business.

He worked with his father at Dave Cline, Inc. in Horticulture from 1981 til 1996.

He was then self-employed until retiring. David was active in Crossroads NA group in Corinth.

He had a passion for animals, MS State Bulldogs and his dog “Hershey”.

Mr. Cline departed this life on January 27, 2018 in Michie, Tennessee at the age of 70 Years, 9 Months, 25 Days.

He will be missed and is survived by a sister, Caroline Cline Moore of Horn Lake; special friend, Sandra Jones of Michie, Tenn. and her son, Corey Brewer; nieces and nephews: Robert, Julie, Benjamin Lee, Ginnie and J.P. Moore.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cline was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Bobby Moore and an aunt, Louise Cline.

Memorial Services was held on January 31, 2018 at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee.

T. J. Flowers

T.J. Flowers met his Lord and Savior before sunrise on the morning of January 31, 2018 at the age of 91. T.J. was born in Pope, Miss. on October 3, 1926 to Tillman Breckinridge Flowers (T.B.) and Minnie Mae Baker Flowers. He was a proud World War II Veteran, having served his country in Japan.

T.J. was respected and loved by all who knew him. He was a man of genuine integrity and treated everyone with dignity. He had a work ethic beyond compare and delighted in doing well at whatever he was doing. T.J. made his family a priority and became the natural and loving patriarch of them all. He was the baby of his four siblings and they affectionately called him“baby brother”. His mother, Miss Minnie Flowers, called him her “baby boy” until she met the Lord at age 100. T.J. understood the richness of the love of family. He truly believed he had the best family in the world. He was a master at making his family feel loved and gave them a safe and loving home all the days of his life. T.J. Flowers was a man of his word; he was kind; he was giving; he was a wonderful story-teller; and his quick and charming wit always brought a smile. He had a simple and genuine faith in God. He accepted Christ as his Savior at a young age, and lived a life of faithfulness knowing that his true home was eternal.

T.J. is survived by his loving companion Donna Irby and his children: Mike Flowers (Gail) of Oakland; Mary Anne Churchill (Doyle) of Hot Springs, Ark.; Joyce Holmes (Danny) of Little Rock, Ark; Rosa Knichel (Bo) of Hernando, Miss; and Judy Brown (Brian) of Jackson, Tenn. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends – all of whom he adored.

T.J. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Inez McCullar Flowers. They were both preceded in death by two of their children: Ronnie “Bud” Flowers, and Debra Kay Flowers. T.J. was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Ryan Churchill, and his siblings: Beatrice (Bea) Tippit, Frank Flowers, Earlene Roberson, and Della Bell.

T.J. and Inez owned and ran a store and bait shop on Hwy. 51 near Enid Lake for many years. T.J. spent time as a Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Deputy and later owned and operated Batesville Livestock Commission Company in Batesville. He was a businessman and a cattle farmer and loved every minute of the freedom that he had. He was a lifetime member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Pope, Miss. He was also a VFW lifetime member.

Mr. T.J. Flowers was a true gentleman and his passing is a humbling mile marker in many lives.

His life will be celebrated today, February 2, 2018, at Dickens Funeral Home in Batesville at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. All are welcome.

Patsy Ann Funderburg Patterson

Lambert- Mrs. Patsy Ann Funderburg Patterson, age 72, passed away early Tuesday morning January 23, 2018 at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

The family will receive friends on Thursday January 25, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday January 26, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until service time beginning 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment will follow in Lambert Cemetery.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of McIvor Baptist Church in Batesville. Known as Ms. Pat by the community of Courtland where she operated a dairy bar there for a few years. Also worked at Garan Inc. in Lambert for over twenty years.

Survivors include her son Gary Patterson ( Donna) of Courtland, MS; daughters Lorena Jo Steed, TX; Linda Cobb of Lambert, MS; Shirley Applewhite of Winona, MS; sister Peggy Moss (Norman) of Earle, AR; Grand daughter Cakyra Cianna Patterson of Coutrland, MS. Preceded in death by her husband Dennis Patterson, parents Hiram & Myrtle Funderburg, daughters Sherry Lynn Patterson and Allison Nicole Patterson, sisters Shirley Coleman, Louise Taylor and Mary McIntire, brother Claude Funderburg.

In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to: McIvor Baptist Church Building Fund, 10091 Hwy 51 Courtland 38620.

Stuckley Michelle Hollis

November 01, 1971 –

January 24, 2018

Services for Stuckley Michelle Hollis were held February 1, 2018 graveside at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Hollis, age 46, died on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn.

She was born on November 01, 1971 in Sunflower County, Miss., to George and Judy Hallum Hollis. She lived in Greenwood , Carrollton, and Panola County most of her life and was a resident of Southaven for the past two years.

She was a homemaker and attended Bible Baptist Church. She was an outdoors person who loved to hunt and fish, but she was also very feminine.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Kay Webster.

She is survived by father, George C. Hollis of Carrollton, Miss.; son, Josh George Hollis of Monticello, Ind.; daughters, Jodie Katherine Hollis of Batesville, and Patricia “Tricia” Hollis of Morton, Miss.; brothers, Christopher George “Chris” Hollis of Montgomery, Ala., Billy Byford, Jr. of Calhoun, GA, Mike Byford of Batesville, MS, and Ashley Stafford of Greenwood; sisters, Sybil Ann Hollis of Pope, and Dana Stafford of Greenwood; step-mother, Betty Sanders, of Pope; step sisters, Sybil Lay of Ga., Brandy Davis of Horn Lake, Miss.,and Jessica Corley of Ga.; six grandchildren, and several aunts and uncles.

Rev. Daniel Minor will officiate. Pallbearers will be Mike Byford, Billy Byford, Marshall Myers, Tracy Myers, Nick Warren, and Amos Davis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Robert Ingram.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.

Kenneth C. Lindsey

Mr. Kenneth C. Lindsey, 86, of Decatur, Ala., formerly of Coldwater, Miss, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018, in Decatur. Kenneth was born on August 16, 1931 to The Late Nettie Leigh Sartain Lindsey and Chloae Lindsey.

Mr. Lindsey was a member of First Baptist Church in Coldwater where he served his Lord as head Deacon for over 20 years. He dedicated his life to bettering the lives of others through his faith, his mentoring young athletes, and his career in education.

Mr. Lindsey retired as a Vice-President from Northwest Mississippi Community College. His love for basketball was evident as he was inducted into the Northeast Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving family which includes his two daughter, Deborah Ann Steen (Chuck) of Franklin, TN and Keneille Lindsey Barton of Decatur, Ala; four grandchildren, Lindsey Steen, Elliott Steen, Khristen Price and Nathanael Cox; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Tays Lindsey, his parents, one brother, one sister, and one grandchild, Sean Cox.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2pm in the First Baptist Church in Coldwater with Rev. Bob Maddux and Rev. Tim Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the church. Serving as pallbearers will be members of his 1963 undefeated high school state championship basketball team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 347, Coldwater 38618. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Marcus Terrell Reeves, Jr.

Marcus Terrell Reeves, Jr., 17, passed away January 26, 2018 at Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church in Batesville. Interment will follow in Macedonia Church Cemetery. Pastor Zannie Leland will officiate.

Mr. Reeves was born on February 29, 2000 in Batesville to Marcus Reeves and Gwendolyn Calicutt of Memphis. He was a student and member of West Batesville Church. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.