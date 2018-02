Free trees distributed February 9

The Panola County Soil and Water Conservation District in Batesville, announces that free trees will be given away on Friday, February 9 in observation of Arbor Day.

A variety of oaks and pines will be giving away. The trees will be available at the USDA Service Center, located at 175 Broom Ridge Road, in Batesville, beginning at 8:00 A.M. on Friday, February 9, 2018. For more information please call 662-578-8045 ext. 3.