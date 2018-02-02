Fenner’s 30 helps Cougars to victory

By Ike House

The North Panola Cougars have faced their second rival team in the past two weeks, this time against the Coldwater Cougars.

NP girls 61 – Coldwater 10

Both games were blowouts but the first one between the girls was pure dominance.

The NP Lady Cougars started on a hot pace with their free throw shooting. They only missed one out of 10 free throw attempts.

That helped them tor a 23-point quarter. The defense was hotter holding Coldwater to two points.

In the second quarter the NP Lady Cougars only scored 14 points but it was still too much for Coldwater who only scored five points.

At the half the Lady Cougars led 37-7 and look as if their dominance would continue the entire game as Coldwater had no answers.

In the third quarter the Lady Cougars almost scored more than the first with 21.

The scoring was coming from every player as all of the Lady Cougars got on the board.

Coldwater would get their last three points of the game in the quarter.

The Lady Cougars only scored six in the last quarter but it was enough as they held their opponent scoreless and won 61-10.

Leading the Lady Cougars was QuiTonya Webster with 15 points. Other scorers were Amani Howard, 11; Kenya Edwards, 10; Jasmine Mays, eight; Paige Ward, seven; Johneicya Wilson and Monique Burnette, four each; Sherry Connor and Shan Clark each, two and Eriunna Goings, one.

NP boys 84 – Coldwater 36

The second game of the night was not much different as Mario Fenner Jr. was the star of the show. He could not be stopped scoring 30 points, for a career high.

In the first quarter, the Cougars jumped out 26-8 behind Fenner’s 13 points.

The second quarter was a little closer with the Cougars out-scoring Coldwater 17-11.

At the half the Cougars were leading 43-19 and were not going to pull up. The second half brought about much of the same as the Cougars scored 22 in the third and 19 in the fourth quarter.

With the reserves in the fourth the game seemed as if it would get closer but they poured on the scoring even more.

The Cougars went on to win 84-36.

Other scorers were Zantavious Phillips, 14; Herbet Thomas, 10; Canijah Jones and Roydarius Jackson, six each; Ankerrion Gross, five; Demonte Sanders, four; Aukerrien Jones, three and Phillip Mangrum, Sylvonta Oliver, Kevon Nunley and JaySean Smith, two points each.

The Cougars will take the court tomorrow at home against Holly Springs at 5 p.m.

CORRECTION: Tuesday’s paper said that Kenneth Jefferson scored 11 points in the win against M.S. Palmer but instead Phillip Mangrum scored 11.