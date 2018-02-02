2nd Bomb Threat

After having its first ever bomb threat Monday morning, another threat arrived about the North Panola Jr. High on Tuesday. However, temperatures were about 15 degrees colder Tuesday morning as the students were outside almost two hours while the schools were searched. They had to find heat wherever they could. Eventually buses were dispatched to house the children until they could return to school around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Assistant Principal Jamone Edwards said the rest of the week went well. He commends Principal Dr. Keys for working hard to get the school back to normalcy.
“Dr. Keys assured the students that their safety is our number one priority. The kids told him they appreciated it.”