BPD seeks public’s assistance in naming suspects

Batesville Police Departments Detective Division is asking for your assistance identifying the two subjects in the photographs. The two individuals are wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident that took place at Barrel House Wine and Spirits on January 17th, 2018 at approximately 7:30 PM. If you recognize the subjects in the photographs please contact Detective Sergeant Jeremiah Brown (662)-563-0094.