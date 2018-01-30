Sardis Rotary invite eagerly accepted

When Jackie Reeds calls with an invitation to the Sardis Rotary Club you don’t turn it down.

She’s too nice, organized, and determined for that. Besides, most any time spent in the fellowship of a good group of Rotarians is time well spent.

That’s why I never hesitated, eagerly accepting a recent invite to Sardis to speak with some old friends and new friends on the guise that I would be doing them a favor.

It was me who earned the benefit, of course.

Sure, I talked. In fact, I probably talked too much, going on until three or four minutes past 1 p.m. when everybody knows that Rotary is supposed to end by 1 p.m., sharp.

That one was on me.

But I was so energized by the representation before me that excitement led me to ignore the clock. Never mind that it was positioned prominently on the wall in the fellowship room of the Sardis United Methodist Church, where the Rotary Club meets.

What I saw in the Sardis Rotary Club was a snapshot of what every town and city in America should look like – diverse in race, backgrounds, ages, and professions.

They wanted me to talk about the future of news in Panola County, which is bright. They wanted me to share insights on future development in the community, which were bright. It was me who did most of the listening, and learning, however.

Long-time acquaintance Judge Jimmy McClure, also a friend, serves as Sardis Rotary president and he’s a joy to talk with about his passions including duck hunting and how great the Sardis community is.

“I remind people that we have nine places to eat in Sardis,” McClure says, listing them off to prove the point, bragging on several in the process. “We have just about everything you need here. It’s a great community.”

Indeed.

It was good seeing Chris Fletcher, an anchor in Sardis, and perhaps better seeing his wife, Debbie, because she helps deliver such good food to the Rotarians. They meet at the Sardis United Methodist Church on Thursday, and that’s appropriate for multiple reasons but also because Pastor Charles Simmons is a member.

He offered to give me a tour of the church, which I have seen from the outside but never from the inside. As both a Rotarian and a Methodist, these aren’t the types of invitations I will turn down.

The sanctuary was inspiring, with breathtaking stain glass windows that let sunshine pour into the historic building.

God does speak in mysterious ways but sometimes it’s not mysterious at all, and that’s the experience one has standing in the Sardis United Methodist Church sanctuary.

“I see what you mean,” I told the Pastor. “It’s beautiful.”

Moments later he ushered me into his office at the church, revealing the antlers of a big buck he killed this season.

Talk about answered prayers.

But, back to the Sardis Rotary Club.

You can judge a community by the by quality, care, and diversity of people who choose to gather together. That’s why my heart warmed so that day when these kind folks taught me a thing or two.