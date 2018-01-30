Panolian recognized for General Excellence

Five newspapers have been recognized for excellence in their membership classes during the annual Better Newspaper Contest Awards Advertising Division including The Panolian. The newspapers were singled out for the distinction of overall Advertising Excellence among their peer publications at an awards luncheon Saturday, Jan. 27, held in conjunction with the Mississippi Press Association’s Mid-winter Conference.

“The winners represent newspapers of all sizes in our state and exemplify the good, hard work our members do every day for their clients and readers,” said MPA President Paul Keane, publisher of The Wayne County News in Waynesboro. “The Advertising Excellence Awards are presented for the body of work of these newspapers over a year’s time, and honors their efforts in print newspaper, magazine and digital advertising.”

In addition to the General Excellence Award, The Panolian advertising/graphic design staff bought home seven first place awards, eight second place awards and nine third place awards.

First place awards were received in best magazine ad for a financial institution, best magazine ad for a retail institution, best political ad, best service ad, best institutional ad, best financial ad and best niche product (Cutest Baby Calendar).