Obituaries

John Bailey

BATESVILLE – John Leslie Bailey, 65, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his family, following a three-year battle with esophageal cancer.

John was born July 1, 1952, to parents Malcolm Douglas (“Doty”) Bailey and Glynda Taylor Bailey. He attended Lambert High School and Northwest Mississippi Community College and received a Bachelor of Arts in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi in 1973.

After working for two years at Memphis Bank and Trust, he attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctorate in 1978. John began his legal career as an associate at Cliff Finch and Associates and eventually established his own practice in Batesville.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Batesville, Mississippi, serving as administrative councilman, communion steward, usher, and creator of unique Christmas arches for the sanctuary doors. John was a Kappa Sigma alumnus and a member of Rotary International, the Mississippi Bar Association, and the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association.

John was a devoted father and grandfather, who, more than anything, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed many years coaching at North Delta School and J.P. Hudson Baseball Park and for his daughter’s traveling softball team, which won the Dizzy Dean Softball World Series in 2002.

He organized annual Disney World and Disneyland trips, always looking for new magical experiences to make each trip more memorable than the last. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family in the water during afternoon swims and regular beach trips.

John is survived by his beloved wife of forty-four years, Charlie Ann Talley Bailey; son, John Charles (Tabitha) Bailey of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Christan Taylor Bailey of Hernando, Mississippi; brother, Dr. Malcolm D. (Mary Catherine) Bailey, Jr. of Clarksdale, Mississippi; and grandchildren, Lani Taylor Bailey-Goolsby, Gage Rowan Bailey-Mathews, and Bennett Douglas Bailey.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 25, at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. Reverend Ed Temple officiated. Wells Funeral home had charge.

Memorials in John’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37203; The Cross, 107 Quail Run Road, Batesville, Mississippi 38606; or First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Ave., Batesville, Mississippi 38606.

Minnie Margaret Renfroe Covington

BELEN – Mrs. Minnie Margaret Renfroe Covington, age 79, passed away Friday evening January 19, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 25, 2018 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment followed in Belen Cemetery.

Mrs. Covington, a beloved mother and grandmother, was a graduate of Carr Central in Vicksburg, MS, had a MT degree Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN; Registry American Society of Clinical Pathologist, Bachelor of Science Delta State University and she was a retired Medical Technologist for Indian Health Services.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters Amanda Belle Covington of Logsden, OR; Callie Courtney Covington of Taylor, MS; two brothers James Lloyd Renfroe Jr. & Jerry Lynn Renfroe both of Vicksburg, MS; nephew John Whitman Covington (Mary) of Elkmont, AL; five grandchildren Jeffrey William Laurenzo Jr. (Ashley), Rosanna Sun Dingeldein, Marlowe Margaret Barrett, Cocoa Rae Barrett and Leo Martin Poli-Covington.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Allen Covington and her parents James Lloyd Renfroe Sr. and Margie Carolyn Courtney Renfroe.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

James A. Fitts

Olive Branch – James A. Fitts, Sr. 69, died Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 24 at Peach Creek Baptist Church with burial in Peach Creek Cemetery. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel had charge of arrangements.

He was born on August 9, 1948 in Sardis to Alyce Brasher and John Arthur Fitts.

A member of Peach Creek Baptist Church, he was an Eagle Scout, a drywall finisher and proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Arilla Kerney

Como – Arilla Kerney, 72, died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at her sister’s residence.

Funeral services will be Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. at Cistern Hill M. B. Church in Como. The viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home who has charge of arrangements. Interment will follow in Cistern Hill Church Cemetary.

Ms. Kerney was a Machine Operator at William Carter’s.

Willie Cook Lewis

Southaven- Willie Cook Lewis, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Baptist Desoto Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Bates Chapel in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Hunter Chapel M. B. Church in Como.

Visitation will be held today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home who has charge.

Joe Alvin Nelson

Como – Mr. Joe Alvin Nelson, age 61, passed away Tuesday afternoon January 23, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. The family will receive friends on Sunday January 28, 2018 from 12 o’clock noon until service time beginning 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment to follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery located near Pope, MS.

Mr. Nelson was a fisherman and an adventurous man.

Survivors include his daughter Tracye Moore (Bubba) of Crowder, MS; sons Michael Nelson of Como, MS; Billy Nelson of Lambert, MS and Chris Nelson of Lambert, MS; one sister Carolyn Nelson Sigler (Mike) of Hernando, MS; one brother Ricky C. Nelson (Tena) of Senatobia, MS; two grandchildren Jeremy McGee and Eathan Scott Moore; one great grandchild Aubree McGee.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Dianne Nelson, his father Charles Nelson and his mother Eloise Nelson; two brothers Royce Raymond Nelson and David Nelson.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Patsy Ann Funderburg Patterson

Lambert- Mrs. Patsy Ann Funderburg Patterson, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

Visitation will be today from 12 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, who has charge of arrangements. Interment will follow in Lambert Cemetery.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of McIvor Baptist Church in Batesville. Mrs. Pat operated a dairy bar in Courtland for a few years and also worked at Garan Inc. in Lambert for over 20 years.

Jesse “Chuy” Villarreal

Jesse “Chuy” Villarreal, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Sardis Community Nursing Home in Sardis.

Mr. Villarreal was born on August 12, 1929 in Monterrey, Mexico, to the late Manuel and Victoria Villarreal. As a young man, Chuy came to this country where he became a proud United States citizen. He retired from International Camera in Chicago, Illinois where he served his career as a camera technician.

For the past 23 years, Chuy has lived in Tallahatchie County, MS at the Peaceable Kingdom with Laurie and Jackie Jones and family.

There he endeared himself to the extended family and the many guests who visited the Peaceable Kingdom. There he also enjoyed daily the beauty of God’s creation as a master gardener, especially caring for God’s creatures.

He will be greatly missed by the many who enjoyed his colorful personality and unique humor. He leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents and 15 siblings.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Panola County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1756, Batesville, MS 38606. Dickins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Addie P. Wright

SLEDGEAddie P. Wright, 100, passed away at her residence January 16, 2018.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 27 at 11 a.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the McIvor Church Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Ms. Wright was born on March 23, 1917 in Courtland to L. C. Prince and Mary Hubbard. She was a home-maker and a member of the New Saint Phillips M. B. Church.