South Panola boys soccer find win behind two goals

By Brad Greer

Logan Cossey and Wes Morgan scored one goal each to lead the South Panola boys soccer team to a 2-1 division win over Columbus on Saturday.

The homestanding Falcons earned a split as the girls blanked South Panola 3-0.

The Tigers travel to Tupelo tonight starting at 5 p.m. before returning home on Thursday to face the Golden Wave.

The boys will begin at 4 p.m followed by the girls at 6 p.m.