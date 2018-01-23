South Panola boys soccer find win behind two goals

By Brad Greer
Logan Cossey and Wes Morgan scored one goal each to lead the South Panola boys soccer team to a 2-1 division win over Columbus on Saturday.
The homestanding Falcons earned a split as the girls blanked South Panola 3-0.
The Tigers travel to Tupelo tonight starting at 5 p.m. before returning home on Thursday to face the Golden Wave.
The boys will begin at 4 p.m followed by the girls at 6 p.m.

