Obituaries

Curtis Henderson

Batesville – Curtis J. Henderson, 66, died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Pastor Zannie Leland will officiate. Interment will be in Spring Hill Asa Church Cemetery in Courtland.

Visitation will be Friday, January 19, from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Family hour will be from 4-6 p.m.

Mr. Henderson was born in Batesville July 14, 1951 to E.J. Henderson and Addie Paul Kuykendall. He was a retired inspector at Serta Mattress Co. and a member of Spring Hill Asa M.B. Church.

Jimmy Hartzell Herron

Jimmy Hartzell Herron, 80, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 17, 2018, at Sardis Nursing Home. Jimmy is the widower of Betty Seale Herron.

Graveside services were held at Thursday, January 18, at Antioch Cemetery near Courtland. Dr. Doug Sullivan-Gonzalez and Mr. Michael Bates officiated the service. Wells Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy was born September 30, 1937 to the late Willie Alvin Herron and Virginia Hartzell Herron in Courtland.

Jimmy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He faithfully served the Independence Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, choir member, Elder, Clerk of the Session from 1970 – 2014 and a Trustee. Jimmy was a farmer during his lifetime. He adored his wife Betty and spending time with his family. In his later years, Jimmy found joy in watching his grandchildren play sports.

His loving memory will be cherished by his family which include his sister Betty Hudson of Batesville; two daughters, Amy Herron McMinn (Stevie) of Courtland, Kim Herron Holt (John) of Courtland; son, Jim W. Herron (Heather) of Courtland, MS; six grandchildren, Meagan McMinn, Jim Tyler Dalrymple (Heather), John Cody Dalrymple, Meri Harbor Herron, Holt Herron, Hayes Herron and two great-grandsons, Carder Dalrymple, and Jamison Dalrymple.

Memorial contribution may be sent to Antioch Cemetery or Independence Presbyterian Church.

Ruth Cleland Jackson

SARDIS – Ruth Cleland Jackson, 83, died Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Her memorial service will be held at the Sardis United Methodist Church Saturday, January 20, 2018, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.

She was born December 27, 1934, in Sardis at the family home on East Lee Street, the youngest of seven children of John and Leona Cleland, all of whom preceeded her in death.

She graduated as valedictorian from Sardis High School in 1952, received a BA from Mississippi State University in 1958 and a MA from the University of Mississippi in 1975.

At age 60, she returned to school and obtained an RN degree and license. She had a 26-year career teaching high school English and was the Sardis United Methodist Church volunteer organist for 40 years.

Of any accomplishments, she was most proud of her 60-year marriage to Billy Jackson who preceeded her in death in 2014, and of their children and grandchildren.

Survivors include William Franklin Jackson III, Mary Cleland Jackson McLoughlin and husband Mike, John Lloyd Cleland Jackson and wife Janet, grandchildren Allison Jackson, Trevor Jackson and Alyssa McLoughlin, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Zepelee Wilson

Batesville- Zepelee Wilson, 107, died at her residence on January 12, 2018.

. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 20, at 2 p.m. at Spring hill Asa M.B. Church in Courtland. Pastor Louis Wilson, Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Spring Hill Asa Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Ms. Wilson was born in Batesville, August 1, 1910 to Billy Wilson and Kattie Kuykendall.

She was a homemaker and a member of Spring Hill Asa M.B. Church.

Brenda Joyce Pitcock Williams

POPE – Surrounded by her loved ones, Mrs. Brenda Joyce Pitcock Williams passed away, as the snow fell peacefully outside her bedroom window, on Friday, January 12, 2018.

She took her last breath on the very hill where she played as a child. Born December 27, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ann Pitcock of Pope. On August 22, 1969, she married Ronnie Williams, and they made their home in the Liberty Hill Community since 1973.

Services for Mrs. Williams were held Monday, January 15, 2018 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pope. Interment followed the service Monday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Jay Anderson officiated the services.

Everyone who knew her knew how much she loved children. Bea, as she was affectionately known by those who loved her, retired from Batesville Elementary School cafeteria where she was a ray of sunshine for 19 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Ann Pitcock, her infant sister Gloria, and her sister, Donna Pitcock Robison.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years Ronnie Williams, her son Chad Williams and wife Amanda, her son Jay Williams and wife Haley, five grandchildren, Savanna, Blair, Bowen, Ava Jay, and Herron; her sister Melanie Pitcock Perry and husband Dennis of Pope; and a host of nieces and nephews who adored her and she adored them as if they were her own.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may send those to Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 187, Pope, MS 38658.