Obituaries

Mattie Pearl Armstrong

Batesville—Mattie Pearl Armstrong, 73, died Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 9, at Good Hope M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Jacob Hentz officiated. Interment followed in Good Hope Church Cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary had charge of the arrangements.

Ms. Armstrong was born in Batesville November 21, 1944 to Pete Armstrong and Hettie Ellis. She was a seamstress at Panola Mills and was a member of Good Hope M.B. Church.

Mary Ella Turner Butler

Sardis- Mary Ella Turner Butler, 72, died at her residence Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 13, at 11 a.m. at New Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Charles Becton will officiate. Interment will be in New Rock Hill Church Cemetery.

Ms. Butler was born on March 26, 1945 in Batesville to Jessie Turner and Elvera Hawkin. She was a worker at Wal-Mart and a member of New Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis.

Dollie S. Cole

SENATOBIA- Dollie S. Cole, 71, died at her residence Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home in Senatobia. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 13, at 12 noon at Thya Tira Church of Christ in Senatobia. Interment will be in Carter Sunset Memorial.

Mrs. Cole was a bus driver for ICS Headstart.

Margaret Ann Sanders Harley

Margaret Ann Sanders Harley, 56, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis Sunday, January 7, 2018.

The family will hold a memorial service for Margaret at 6 p.m. Friday, January 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Harley was born May 4, 1961 to the late Joseph Sanders Sr. and Eloise Melton Sanders in Brooksville, Fla. She was a homemaker during her lifetime.

Mae Ruth Hinton

BATESVILLE- Mae Ruth Hinton, 82, died January 8, 2018 at her home.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Family hour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 13, at 2:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Melvin Ellis will officiate. Interment will be in Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery.

Ms. Hinton was born in Batesville March 3, 1935 to Brown Chapman and Ida Henderson Chapman. She was a homemaker and a member of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church.

Mildred Alice Malone

Mildred Alice Malone, age 82, passed away late Friday evening, January 5, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford. She is the widow of the late Rex Allen Malone.

A joint memorial service will be held in the spring for Mr. and Mrs. Malone.

Mildred was born December 18, 1935 in Guntown to the late Lawton Lafayette and Lois Kathleen Davis Long. She was a retired grocery store owner, who enjoyed cooking, fishing and listening to Gaither’s music. Mildred joined her beloved husband, Rex Malone, who was the love of her life, and they are now together eternally.

Her loving memory will be cherished by Eddie and LaDonna Presgrove and Skie Cohn, James Cohn, Jr. and Brandon Cohn; Uncle Carl and Aunt Jean Whitten; Aunt Dale Buduguntae, and her loving neighbors and caregivers, David and Judy Smith.

Harl “Bud” O’Neal

Harl “Bud” O’Neal, age 97, died Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 10, at Hollywood Baptist Church in Sledge, with interment in Longtown Cemetery near Crenshaw. He was buried with military honors. Wells Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Bud was born September 19, 1920 in Sledge to the late William Dudley and Mary Etta Peeples O’Neal. He was a retired farmer and member of Hollywood Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. Bud honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II, and he was a 32nd degree Mason.

Larry Gene Perkins

SARDIS-Larry Gene Perkins, 70, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed the service at Cold Springs Cemetery. Rev. Irving Bishop officiated.

Larry was born October 7, 1948 to the late Birtee and Louise Perkins. Larry was a blackjack dealer for the Grand Casino in Tunica.

Thomas Lee “Pee Wee” Pinkston

BATESVILLE – Thomas Lee “Pee Wee” Pinkston, Jr., 60, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at his home.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Pinkston on Wednesday, January 10, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Rev. Terrell McGregor officiated.

Mr. Pinkston was born July 8, 1957 to the late Thomas Lee Pinkston and Frances Evelyn Turman Dover in Lambert. He was a HVAC technician during his lifetime and a member of Courtland Baptist Church.

Doss Jerome Street

COURTLAND- Doss Jerome Street, 53, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford Monday, January 8, 2018.

Visitation is Saturday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 14, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh M.B. Church in Courtland. Interment will be at Shiloh M.B. Church Cemetery.

Mr. Street was born March 22, 1964 to Jesse Street and Grace Calvin of Batesville. He attended South Panola High School. He worked in pulp-wood and logging and was a member of Shiloh M.B. Church.

Joyce Womack Whitaker

BATESVILLE – Joyce Womack Whitaker, 89, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Baptist Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. Interment followed at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 797, Batesville, MS 38606 or American Cancer Society, 407 West Main Street, Suite C, Tupelo, MS 38804. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Whitaker was born in Greenwood on October 31, 1928 to Martha Sibley Womack and James Lewis Womack. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Batesville, where she was active in the church and a member of the United Methodist Women.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joyce was employed for 14 years by the Batesville Elementary School as the school librarian, where she was a positive influence in the lives of all her students.

She loved to paint, play cards, garden, was an outstanding cook, an avid fisherman and fan of the Ole Miss Rebel football and basketball teams.

Mrs. Whitaker is survived by her brother, James “Sonny” Womack of Titusville, Florida, her son James S. “Jim” Whitaker, Jr. and daughter Julia W. Lange (Dave), both of Batesville and daughter Deborah W. George of Hernando; five grandchildren, Courtney Lange Blevins (Nathan) of Bristol, Tennessee, Jessica Lange Smith (Chris) of Batesville, Lauren Lange Risner (Bobby) of Alma, Arkansas, Jeremy Whitaker George of Hernando, and Amanda George Trenchev of Arvada, Colorado; 13 grandchildren, Logan Jackson Smith, Ava Grave Smith, Davis Whitaker Smith, Stella Jo Risner, Logan Allen George, Cody James George, Jeremiah Wayne George; Alexandria, Madison, and Lillyana Trenchev and her pampered West Highland Terrier Molly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Sturgeon (Doc) Whitaker; her sisters Ann Womack Burkhalter Smith and Martha Womack Byers; and her parents.

Judy Arlene Wrenn

Judy Arlene Wrenn, age 76, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 7, 2018, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville, MS. She is the widow of Franky Gene Wrenn.

The family will hold a private Memorial Service for Mrs. Wrenn.

Judy was born October 25, 1941 to the late Loren Archie Chiles and Sylvia Imo Veach Chiles in Vienna, IL. Judy held a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education.

She retired from Westwood School District in Michigan after teaching for over 33 years. Judy was baptized in The Church of Christ.

She was a proud member of the NRA. Judy was a giving person. She supported many charities including the U.S. Veterans, local police departments, diabetes and cancer associations.

The family she leaves behind include her daughter, Shawn Marie Wrenn Caldwell of Hernando; son, Franky Lee Wrenn of LaPorte, Texas.; sister, Loretta Ruth Hulack of Westland, MI.; brothers, James Douglas “Butch” Chiles and Loren Archie Chiles, Jr. both of Westland, MI.; nine grandchildren, Kaleigh Elizabeth Judith Wrenn Caldwell, Jasmine Arlene Caldwell, Sylvia Cheyenne Caldwell, Devin Nelson Caldwell, all of Hernando, Ashley Desire’ Wrenn of Pasadena, Texas, David William Peterson, Jr., of Westland, MI., Calvin Arthur Culpepper, Lynzee Wrenn Culpepper both of Deer Park, Texas, and Denise Danielle Caldwell of Detroit, MI.

She also leaves behind those Mrs. Wrenn is the sister-in-law to; Linda and Michael Tutor, Terry Wrenn, Joe and Sandy Wrenn, Steve and Polly Wrenn all of Tunica, Susan and Bo Milbank of Westland, MI., and Connie Lee Guest of Pontotoc.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Wrenn is preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Alrene Wrenn Culpepper; and one sister, Deanna Faye Griswold; two brother-in-laws, William Ronald Wrenn, and Bryan David Wrenn.

Wells Funeral Home in Batesville has charge of arrangements.