The Panolian needs community’s support through the change

My name is not normally associated with the editorial page, but with the Howells gone I tried to find something to fill up this space.

New owner David Magee just married off his daughter Saturday. He had some big responsibilities like dancing with his daughter and writing big checks so I decided I would not make him come up with an editorial his first day.

Besides the Howells being gone, we expect for the next few weeks of operations to continue as normal. There will be some different faces at board meetings and the people writing them.

Until David gets situated, the sports writers along with Ashley Crutcher are committed to continue to recording history in Panola County via The Panolian newspaper in print and online.

Though we have all seen the shift of the importance of the print media over the past 10 years, we still have the task of preserving history for posterity reasons. To this end, the continued support of you, the community, is very necessary to our survival. We will continue to be a community, local newspaper. We need you to continue to call us with news tips, bring in information about your churches, civic organizations, children and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren near and far.

We need our advertisers to come back on board. We can help you expand your horizons with our print edition, website, app and commercials.

Michelle Buckner is always available to help you. Our classifieds are open to help you sell online and through the newspaper with Tosh Pierce.

We love our subscribers. We need you. I am asking former subscribers to come back to us. The more we have the more we will be able to do.

Help us to preserve the legacy the Howells built over the last 62 years.

They built a strong product which made The Panolian a hot commodity while they were looking towards retirement.

Let’s not let them down because they are no longer physically in the building.

They were and still are committed to Panola County. They want to have a good, community newspaper to read while they finally get to relax over a morning cup of coffee or two.

Also, as David goes around to different board meetings and events, I ask you to welcome him with open arms, open hearts and open minds, as you are always apt to do when new business leaders and owners come to town.

He has the biggest job of all and that is continue leading this newspaper into the 21st century. So, there will be changes, probably more internal than external, but whatever his ideas are, I am sure they will be for the better.

Again, thank you so much for your support in the past and we look forward to continuing to serve you in this next phase of The Panolian.