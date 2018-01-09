North Panola Jr. High get two big wins against Independence

By Ike House

The North Panola Jr. High basketball team had two big wins against Independence.

In the first game the Lady Cougars added a win to the column, with a 31-2 victory. The first quarter the Lady Cougars put nine points on the board while holding the Wildcats to no points.

The second quarter brought the Lady Wildcats their only points of the game on a floater from the free throw line. The Lady Cougars continued their onslaught in the next two quarters with 22 points.

Both teams were scoreless in the last quarter but the Lady Cougars held on to win.

Leading the Lady Cougars was D’Aurian Linzy with 11 points. Other scorers were Raneisha Marshall seven points; Nakiva Russell with six; Ania Taylor with three and D;Maya Williams and Alayanna Webb with two points each.

The boys game was similar with a 56-13 victory over the Wildcats. In the first quarter the Cougars scored more than their opponents would all game. They put 25 on the board with Cedavavious Hunter scoring 13 of those points.

In the second quarter the Wildcats were scoreless but the Cougars added 16 more points, with six points from Mario Wilbourn.

The second half was much of the same with 17 points being scored by the Cougars, who sat down their starters in the fourth.

Leading the Cougars was Hunter with 18. Other scorers were Wilbourn with 12; Marcus James with nine; Jakeem Bowdery with five and Takavious Garrett, Tony Davis and Qardequarious Walls all with two points each.