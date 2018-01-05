Obituaries

Claude Calton Bradshaw

POPE–Claude Calton Bradshaw, 90, died Monday, January 1, 2018.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 3 at Mortimer Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment followed the service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

Claude was born to Henson and Fary Bradshaw in Ackerman on April 26, 1927. He was a forklift mechanic for many years and was a World War II veteran.

Eugenia Mae Moseley Bragen

NEW YORK–Eugenia Mae Moseley Bragen, known to her friends as “Tracy” passed away on December 16, 2017 at her apartment in New York City, after a brief illness. She was 81 years old.

Born in Sardis to Paul Wilds Moseley and Dorothy Caruthers Moseley, Tracy graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1958 and went on to get her Master’s Degree at NYU.

She lived the majority of her life in New York City. She taught for 40 years at Baruch College, CUNY, and was a grievance officer for her union: The Professional Staff Congress.

In addition, with her friend Harry Bixler, she led group trips to London, Morocco, Turkey, Italy, and Greece through out the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Though she lived far from Mississippi, Tracy remained connected to many of her friends in the area and was a regular reader of the local newspapers.

Mrs. Bragen was interred at Trinity Church Cemetery and Mausoleum in Upper Manhattan on December 20, 2017.

She is survived by her siblings: Paula Wright, Virginia Floyd, and William Pete Moseley, and as well her son Andrew “Andy” Bragen of New York City and his daughter, Delphania Plumas Bragen.

Louis Randle Gates

COMO– Louis Randle Gates, 75, died Monday, January 1, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.

Visitation will be Friday. January 5, from 1-6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home in Senatobia.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Level M.B. Church in Como. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Gates was a truck driver.

Betty Joyce Golden Jenkins

MARKS–Mrs.Betty Joyce Golden Jenkins, age 64, passed away Friday evening, December 29, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Oxford. Services were December 30 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home, Marks. Interment was at Brazil Cemetery.

Betty was a longtime resident of Quitman County and worked as a cashier at several store locations, mainly Gurley’s in Marks and Lambert.

Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her daughter Miranda Mangialardi of Greenville; son, Jeremy Jenkins (Katie) of Lambert; four sisters Ruby Holmes (Lesley) of Rossville, TN; Wanda Omedeo (Don) of Lamar; Nancy Cook (George) of Crowder; Frances Phillips of Batesville; one brother Billy Golden (Becky) of Randleman, NC; nine grandchildren, and her companion Carl S. Campbell Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Vernon Golden and Willie Mae Lutts and two brothers J.C. Golden and James Roy Lutts.

Memorial contributions may be made to: LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Tyler Lewis King

MEMPHIS – Tyler Lewis King, 62, died Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis.

Visitation will be Friday, January 5, from 2-5 p.m. at Rodgers Funeral Home in Coldwater. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 6, at Macedonia M.B. Christ in Senatobia at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1-2 p.m. Interment will be in Harris Chapel CME Cemetery in Senatobia.

Mr. King was born to Cora Lee King of Senatobia. He was a construction worker for Lehman Roberts Co.

Maxine Harmon Morris

PARIS–Mrs. Maxine Harmon Morris, 62, died Monday, January 1, 2018, at her home with family in Paris. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 5, at 11 a.m., at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment will be at Paris Cemetery.

Rev. Dale Beaver and Bro. Rick Glidewell will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine was born in Water Valley. She had worked as a beautician in Batesville, Paris, Water Valley, and Oxford, and as a retail manager at Cato.

David Thomas Peeples

CRENSHAW–David Thomas Peeples, 59, died December 28, 2017 at his residence.

Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia has charge of arrangements.

Beatrice Simmons

COMO–Beatrice Simmons, 99, died Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto.

She was a member of Hunters Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, January 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Services will be Saturday, January 6, at 1 p.m. at Cistern Hill Baptist Church in Como. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Faye Baker Smith

BATESVILLE–Faye Evelyn Baker Smith, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at North Oxford Baptist Cemetery in Oxford. Dr. Tommy Snyder will officiate.

Faye was born May 13, 1931 to the late John Pascal Baker and Evie Ida Hale Baker in Abbeville. Faye was a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She was a homemaker during her lifetime and treasured taking care of her family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Batesville since 1977. She was a member of the James Gilliam Chapter MSS DAR, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4968, and the USAF Officers Wives Club. During her spare time, Faye enjoyed flower gardening and painting.

As the wife of an Air Force officer, she lived in many places. They started out their time in the Air Force in El Paso, Texas; Panama Canal Zone; Keesler AFB, Biloxi; Omaha, Neb.; Keesler AFB; Hamilton AFB, Calif.; Richards-Gebaur AFB, Mo.; Keesler AFB. After retiring, they made their home in Batesville and resided here for the last 40 years.

The family she leaves behind includes her loving husband of 62 years, William G. Smith of Batesville; her daughters, Cathy S. Craven (John) of Brandon, and Rebecca S. Myhand (Dax) of Gilbertsville, KY.; four grandchildren, Capt. Jack Craven, USAF, currently stationed in Belgium; Emily Craven of Memphis, Blake and Olivia Myhand of Gilbertsville, KY., and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by one sister, Esther Baker Mize, and two brothers, J.P. Baker and Victor Lamar Baker.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution may forward those to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

Daniel Franklin Wilson

SARDIS–Daniel Franklin Wilson, 73, passed away on December 31, 2017 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1944 in Birmingham, Ala. to Doyle and Burl Wilson and was a devout Baptist.

Funeral services were held at Dickins Funeral Home on Thursday, January 4. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.