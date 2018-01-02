Orr to speak at annual MLK program Jan. 15

By Rita Howell

Bartholomew Orr, pastor of Southaven’s Brown Missionary Baptist Church, will be the speaker for the Batesville Dr. Martin Luther King Day program on Monday, January 15 in the auditorium at Batesville Intermediate School.

The program will be the culmination of a weekend of activities to commemorate the life of the civil rights leader.

“Acknowledging 50 years of His Voice, His Vision and His Virtue” is the theme for the weekend, according to Dr. Zannie Leland, who is helping organize the events with the MLK Commemorative Committee.

The celebration begins with a basketball jamboree Friday, January 12 at the Batesville Junior High School gym at 6 p.m.

An MLK Beauty Revue for girls ages 15-18 will be held Saturday, January 13, at 6 p.m. at the BJHS auditorium.

A musical program to honor King’s memory will be held Sunday, January 14 at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Sardis at 6 p.m.

On King Day, the national holiday, a breakfast will be hosted at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Batesville at 9 a.m.

A prayer service will follow. All clergy and community leaders are invited to participate.

At 10 a.m. church and community groups, business representatives and individuals are invited to join in the annual commemoration march from Mt. Zion Church, through the Batesville Square and ending at the BIS auditorium where Orr will speak.

For information about the basketball jamboree, call Dennis Hoskins at 934-6474; musical program, Rhonda Leland, 654-0420; beauty revue, Linda Jones, 519-6000; march and services, Dr. Zannie Leland, 563-3020.