Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

December 18

Shemeeka Najee Thomas, 532-B West Pearl St., Sardis, has a hold.

Moniqua Nashay Toliver, 331 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Eric Marquet Alexander, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Drevonne Holmes, 502 Cherrry St., Clarksdale, is a federal detainee.

December 19

Ashley Brooks McKee, 131 Depot St., Water Valley, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eddie Wilbourne, 24057 HWY 310 E, Como, was chaged with DUI and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 20

Cody Bruce Myrick, 107 Graffic Dr., Water Valley, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Stephanie Yevette Brigham, 6312 Lakeview Trails, Memphis, has a hold for Desoto County.

Chasity Leeann Christian, 895 CR 25, Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 21

Curtis Antonio Early, 723 Foxwood, West Memphis, was charged with possession of marijuna, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marsella Marie Banks, 109 Henry St., Marian, Ark. was charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, reckless driving and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 22

Terance Cordell Harris, 15326 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Stevie Christopher Pryor, 701 W Pearl St., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Montreal Devonta Hibbler, 308 B Tate-Panola Rd., Sarah, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Clifton Lee Brown Jr., 214 Pearl St., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Michael D. Fondren, 5633 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.