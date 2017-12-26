NPJH goes 2-0 against Coffeeville in Monday night matchup

By Ike House

North Panola Jr. High got two wins last week over Coffeeville and the Lady Cougars had a 29 point win over the Lady Pirates. In the first quarter the Lady Cougars put up 18 and never looked back while holding Coffeeville scoreless.

The next quarter both teams scores evened out with the Lady Cougars scoring 12 and the Lady Pirates scoring 11.

In the second half the Lady Cougars slowed down on scoring but still were able to score 21 points. They came out with a 51-19 victory.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Ania Taylor who had 15 points. Other scorers were Tristy Small and Nakira Russell with eight points each; Raneisha Marshall had seven points; D’Maya Williams had five and Kelmisha Jackson and Alayanna Webb both with four points.

In the second game the Cougars, beat the Pirates 62-39. In the first quarter the Cougars scored 17 points.

The second brought Cedavavious Hunter to the fore front with seven points. He scored half the points for the Cougars.

The Cougars scored 31 points in both halves. Leading the Cougars was Hunter with 17 points. Other scorers were Mario Wilbourn with 14; Marcus Jones had 12; Tony Davis had nine points; Quardequarious Walls had four and Limekin Walls and Takavious Garrett both had two points.