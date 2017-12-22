Vote online for The Panolian’s Photo of the Year

Once again The Panolian is inviting readers to vote for their favorites in our selection of the 2017 Photo of the Year. Voters are asked to go online to panolian.com to find the top five photos as selected by the newspaper’s staff. You can vote once a day for your favorite photo. Voting ends at midnight December 26.

The nominees are: “South Panola Track and Field Day,” by Jeff Eubanks; “Installation of The Cross,” by Malcolm Morehead; “Sunflower” by Glennie Pou; “Eclipse Watchers” by Rita Howell; “Rescue Skills,” by John Howell.

View this years nominees for The Panolian’s Photo of the Year and cast your vote now by going to the poll on The Panolian Website.

Installation of The Cross by Malcolm Morehead Eclipse Watchers by Rita Howell

Rescue Skills by John Howell

South Panola Track and Field Day

Sunflower by Glennie Pou