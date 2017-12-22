Obituaries

Floyd Milton Fletcher Sr.

BATESVILLE-“Capt.” Floyd Milton Fletcher, Sr., age 89, passed away in his home in Batesville, MS of cancer on December 17, 2017.

Floyd was born June 27, 1928 in Memphis, TN. In 1943 he joined the Navy and served on the USS Holland Submarine during World War II. Mr. Fletcher received a Battle Star in the capture of Tinian Island. In 1950 he began tow boating on the Mississippi Steamboat “Robert P. Bonnie”.

In 1969 he moved from Memphis to Texas where he was very involved with the VFW Post 8246 and the Ladies Auxiliary Club in Vidor TX. He attended homecoming parades and VFW Halloween Carnivals that benefited cancer research at the Halls.

Mr. Fletcher donated the American Flag in the Williamson Cemetery in Pine Forest and helped the local Veterans with the Buddy Poppies in 2003. He was always willing to give of his time for Community Service Programs with the VFW Post 8246. The now Retired Tow Boat Captain Floyd Milton Fletcher, Sr. moved in 2008 to Batesville, MS to be close to his family and for nine years he lived happily and made many new friends.

Mr. Fletcher is survived by 4 children; Virginia Sneed and Rebecca Fletcher, both of Walls, Patricia Amato and John Fletcher both of Batesville, 2 step-children; James Adams of Como, and Nancy Christian of Senatobia, 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren in Batesville and Memphis, TN., 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchild, and 3 great great grandchild in Vidor, TX.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Captain Fletcher at a later date.

Tabatha Williams Montgomery

SARDIS–Tabatha Williams Montgomery, 45, died at Desoto Baptist in Southaven on December 17, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, December 22, from 3-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 23, at 1 p.m. at Cistern Hill Baptist Church in Como. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

Ms. Montgomery was born April 30, 1972 to Mack Norwood and Laize Stewart of Sardis. She went to North Panola High School and was a medical assistant.

Robert Moore Sr.

SOUTHAVEN–Robert “Bob” Moore Sr., 64, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Southaven and was a former member of Batesville First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Friday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie Harris Moore, daughters Dr. Mary Anne Perez (Dr. David Perez) of Hattiesburg, Caroline Moore of Southaven, Bonnie Beth Moore of Jackson, son Robert Spencer Moore Jr. of Southaven, brothers David Purser Moore (Carolyn Collins) of Hernando, Maurice Harrington Moore (Teresa) of Flowood, grandchildren Emily, Annabelle, Noah Robert, and Adaline.

He was preceded in death by his parents Buck and Anne Moore. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Rd, Southaven, MS 38672, or a charity of your choice.

Billy Gordon Stroupe

BATESVILLE–Billy Gordon Stroupe, age 81, passed away Wednesday morning, December 20, 2017, at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services for Mr. Stroupe will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday December 28, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Black Jack Cemetery. Bishop Shawn Telford will officiate.

Bill was born February 20, 1936 to the late Willard G. and Margie Lucille Bevell Stroupe in Batesville, MS. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his lifetime Bill worked as a banker, a profession in which he eventually retired. Bill loved his family first. He enjoyed all sports but especially Ole Miss Football. He was an avid Elvis Presley Memorabilia collector.

Those he leaves behind to continue his legacy include his wife; Ana Baca Stroupe of Batesville, his children; Kimberly Ann Stroupe Tedford of Batesville, Shannon Maria Kirkwood of Benson, AZ., and Robert Nestor Stroupe of Albuquerque, NM, sisters; Peggy Stroupe Bolen, Barbara Stroupe Helmes (Bobby), and Marilyn Stroupe Ware (E.V.) all of Batesville, and Patricia Stroupe Stevens of Houston, TX, one brother; Jim Stroupe (Glenda) of Gilmore, TX, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by 2 sisters; Jeanette Stroupe Henning and Carolyn Arnold, and 1 grandchild; Chad Stroupe and 1 great grandchild, Kamryn Robison.