Varsity Tigers and JV teams trounce Desoto Central; girls fall

By Brad Greer

In what head coach Charley Howard called their “smartest” played game of the season, a strong second half showing helped guide the South Panola Tigers to a 63-57 victory over Desoto Central Tuesday.

Kendricus Carlton shook off a slow first half to pour in 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half as the Tigers improved to 5-2 on the year. Shaquille Jackson added 14 points while Keith Cole chipped in with 11 which included two three pointers in the second half.

“Dric (Kendricus) and Keith both played key roles in the victory tonight, but the most important thing was the way we took care of the basketball down the stretch. We didn’t take any crazy shots and we made some good passes and slowed the tempo down when we had the lead,” said Howard.

South Panola took a slim 41-37 lead after three quarters of play thanks to a Cole three-pointer, but as the final period got underway, Carlton took over by scoring 12 points in the final frame. The senior guard connected on consecutive baskets to give the Tigers a 47-37 advantage. Desoto Central (5-8) made one final push as Kameron Green converted a layup off a Tiger turnover to cut the lead to 56-51 with 1:30 remaining.

Carlton padded South Panola’s cushion to 60-53 by swishing two free throws with 38 seconds left. After Kyler Carter drained a trey to pull the Jaguars to 61-57, Deronte Thomas sealed the win with two free throws for the final margin of victory.

Desoto Central came out smoking early in the first quarter on a pair of three-pointers and a lay up to grab a 10-2 advantage. South Panola closed the margin to 15-13 as Thomas knocked down a smooth three-pointer to end the period.

Neither team could buy a bucket in the second quarter as the stingy Tiger defense held Desoto Central without a field goal with their only points coming via five free throws. South Panola’s only points came off three Carlton field goals and two free throws by Terriance Jackson as the Tigers took a 21-20 lead at intermission.

South Panola shot 43 percent from the field while connecting on 11-of-18 shots at the free throw line.

Desoto Central (girls) 63, SP 53

A’mya Washington poured in 33 points as the Lady Jaguars hit 26-of-39 shots at the charity stripe to skip past South Panola.

Desoto Central (4-8) led 13-8 after one quarter of play and 27-19 at the halftime break. The Lady Tigers (3-7) pulled within three points twice in the first half but could not gain the upper hand.

Chole Morgan paced South Panola with 18 points while Marshala Doyle added 13 points. Takyra Webster chipped in with 10 points. Gracie Holloway garnered four points with Bailey Ware, Sedria Joy and Kaniya Ford all supplying two points each.

SP (JV) girls 37, Desoto Central 7

Nine Lady Tigers got into the scoring column as South Panola led from start to finish. KeAmber Jackson led the way with eight points while Khalena Hentz, and Shanterika Burton added seven each.

Teddera Patton registered five followed by Keirsten Clark, Alexus Turner, Tyler Hamby, Melissa Robinson and Nahriah Connor with two points each.

SP (JV) boys 36, Desoto Central 26

Winston Winfield scored 14 points as South Panola used a strong second half to get past the Jaguars. Keith Cole contributed with eight points while Isaac Sturdivant accounted for six points. Thaddeus Kirkwood followed with five, Stanwon Porter added three and Eldridge Brooks finished with two points.

South Panola visits Hernando today at 4 p.m. before breaking for the Christmas holidays.