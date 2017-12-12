Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

December 4

Reginald LaMicheal Henderson, 709 Glenmont Dr., Jackson, is a Federal Detainee.

Veronica Latrice Wren, 149 Rachel Ln., Batesville, has a hold for investigation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marchello Monshun Mack, 330 Greenhill Cir., Sardis, was charged with burglary of a vehicle and has a hold. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Russell Lamar Pugh, 1541 Vicksburg Dr., Southaven, had a bond surrendered. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

December 5

Cedric Cornell Willingham, 1817 Springport, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

December 6

Jeremy Sean McGee, 187 Deer Foot Ln., Pope, was charged with burglary, arson and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

John Roy King, 120 Walker Bobo Rd., Crowder, was charged with grand larceny, burglary, petit larceny and arson. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Shomonica Latanya Wren, 4573 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Edward Deshaun Ford, 949 B. Wells Ext., Courtland, was charged with domestic simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

December 7

Christopher Miichael Dodd, 208 Dunlap St., Sardis, was sentenced to serve 30 days. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Savvon Zayzio Sanders, 3865 Ivanho Dr., Horn Lake, was charged with a probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Gerald Dematrus Harris, 4977 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with abuse of 911. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

December 8

Joshua Nathaniel Williams, 214 Lamb Rd. Apt. 24A, Grenada, has a hold for Grenada County.

Christian O’Brian Benson, 5083 Mabry, Arlington, Tenn., was charged with suspended driver’s license and failure to stop for right of way. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joseph Cortez Armstead, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license, DUI other and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kristin D. Willard, 110 Edward Rd., Sardis, has a hold for Lafayette County.

Lorenzo Darrell Ward, 1695 Springport Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ronnie Elliot Pittman, 2254 Crouch Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

December 9

Travious Shantrell Walker, 123 Dandridge Rd., Como, was charged with no tag and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

December 10

Marvis Deleon Ivy, 105 County Road 343, Taylor, was charged with no seatbelt and expired license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Chad Everette Connell, 810 A Plumb Point Rd., Pope, has a hold.

Terry Elizabeth Gray, 833 CR 118, Water Valley, has a hold.

Eric Eugene Stacy, 2973 CR 224, Water Valley, has a hold.