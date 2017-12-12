Obituaries

Kevin M. Barnes

OXFORD– Kevin M. Barnes, 44, formerly of Batesville, died Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 12 at Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Good Hope Cemetery.

Kevin was born June 15, 1973 to Michael L. and Janice McCown Barnes of Batesville. He was an HVAC mechanic for Diversified Technologies, Inc. and was a member of Community Church in Oxford.

Troy Neal Lambert

BATESVILLE–Troy Neal Lambert passed away peacefully on November 29, 2017. He was 91 years old, the son of the late Lillian Rawlison Phifer of Amory and Neal Troy Lambert of Ecru.

He is predeceased by his son, Sid Lambert and survived by his daughters, Sandi McCraine and G. Scott Crossland; his four grandchildren, Claire Minnie, Seth McCraine, Casey McCraine and Jared Crossland; 10 great-grandchildren and many treasured friends.

A native of Mississippi, and proud of it, he was born in Ecru in 1926. He served our Nation’s military in the Navy during World War II and as an Army Captain/Pilot in the Korean War.

A proud graduate and alumni of The University of Mississippi, he earned his Bachelors of Business Administration Degree and would say his success in his work and business career began there. He truly loved that school and was, we believe, the biggest Ole Miss fan ever.

He was an active member of his hometown community, Batesville, serving well politically, civically and in business. He loved living in Batesville.

We love him so much and will always remember him as our Good Daddy, a special and unforgettable Good Man.

Visitation for family and friends will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Wells Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Edna Mae Wright Miles

SARDIS–Mrs. Edna Mae Wright Miles peacefully finished her earthly life and entered eternity with her Precious Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at her residence.

Her family will receive friends at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 13, at 11 a.m. at New Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis.

Shirley Ann Overby Strough

BATESVILLE–Shirley Ann Overby Strough, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on December 7, 2017.

Graveside services were held Monday, December 11, 2017 at Forrest Memorial Park. Wells Funeral Home had charge.

Shirley was born February 13, 1935 in Belzoni to the late Paul Overly and Clsty Towery Overby.

She proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force. She spent her career employed by the former Northwest Airlines where she worked as a supervisor.

Shirley was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church in Brandon.

Survivors include her children, Kelly Strough of Batesville, Roxanne Dunaway of Menomonie, WI., and Melvin Strough of Batesville; stepson, Josh Walton of Batesville; sister, Sara Mitchell of Brandon, and two grandchildren, Matt and Dave Dunaway, and two great grandchildren, Makinzie and Haylie Walton.

Robert Edward Allen

Robert Edward Allen, 96, died Friday, December 8, at his home in Sardis. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 13 at Davis Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. before the service at the church.

See Friday’s Panolian for a complete obituary.

Thomas Richard Trotter

BATESVILLE–Thomas Richard “Redd” Trotter, age 87, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at his home. He is the husband of Robbie Joiner Trotter.

Funeral services for Mr. Trotter were Saturday, December 9 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Tim McMillan and Rev. Rusty Robertson officiated. Interment was at Shady Grove Cemetery. Wells Funeral Home had charge.

Redd was born October 10, 1930 to the late Thomas Howard and Mary Wright Trotter in Memphis.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Redd was a retired Civil Engineer from Tennessee Valley Authority.

He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, flowers and vegetable gardening were among his favorites.

Redd loved his family and was an excellent woodworker. He made cedar cradles for all his grandchildren and cedar chests for all his granddaughters upon graduation.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Robbie Joiner Trotter; his children: Sharon Perkins Pollan (Les) of Oxford, Cathy Trotter Dunlap and her late husband Mike Dunlap of New Albany, Yvette Perkins Reasons (Neal) of Batesville, Elizabeth Trotter Cardino (Fred) of Natchitoches, LA., Deborah Dianne Trotter of Tupelo, and Rusty Perkins (Zee) of Batesville; one sister, Lenell Trotter Huddin of West Point, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Redd is preceded in death by one son, Thomas Howard Trotter II, and three brothers; John Trotter, T.H. Trotter, and Bobby Trotter.

Betty Ruth Farmer Watson

SARDIS—Betty Ruth Farmer Watson, 57, died at Panola Medical Center Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, December 15, from 3-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 16, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sardis. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

Ms. Watson was born in Sardis January 22, 1960 to the late Albert Farmer and Wisie Lee Brooks.

Jearline Ellis Wright

COURTLAND—Jearline “Dean” Ellis Wright, 76, died at her residence Friday, December 8, 2017.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 12, at 12 noon at Eureka A.M.E. Zion Church in Courtland. Pastor Jacob Hentz will officiate. Interment will follow in Eureka Church Cemetery in Courtland. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Wright was born in Batesville September 4, 1941 to Cass Holmes and Betty Lou Ellis. She was a homemaker and member of the Eureka A.M.E. Zion Church.