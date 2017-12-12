ND Lady Wave dominates Delta

By Will Dickins

The North Delta Lady Wave basketball team traveled to Delta Academy Thursday night and took care of business by beating the Lady Raiders 52-19.

The Lady Waves got much needed production from Ally Alford on the night as she scored 27 to pace the offense. Overall, points came with ease in the first half in many ways. North Delta worked for good looks and got to the free throw line as well. They were able to get out of the half with a 28-7 lead.

The majority of the second half was a different story even though the game was in hand. Whether it was a lack of focus or something else, the Lady Waves came out flat in the third quarter giving up 10 points which was more than they allowed the entire first half. They also only scored seven points of their own.

The fourth quarter showed more promise when North Delta started moving the ball again and finding better looks. As the game wore on, one could hear, “Well, it is always good when you can win like that playing sloppy”. Even though that is true, Coach Harrison Nickle was not as pleased. Only him and Nick Saban would be unhappy with a 52-19 win it seems.

His frustrations were warranted however as district play is near. Knowing what is at stake, perfection is the goal as always. Thursday night the team was not perfect, but they put another “W” in the left column. Up next is Indianola. Time will tell if the Lady Waves can place the pieces together like Coach Nickle knows they can.

It is a silent confidence, a “ruined knee pad” type effort, and a joy that follows the team. Before long, everything else will fall in to place.

NDJH 37, Delta 12

The Junior High Lady Waves had similar success against Delta Academy dominating the Lady Raiders 37-12.

It was a constant pressure defensively that carried North Delta. The highest point total allowed in a quarter was four points. Whether it was a full court press or a half-court trap, the Lady Wave produced turnovers and bad shot attempts all game long. Delta Academy could not find the answer to whatever was thrown their way.

Offensively, they used turnovers to create easy baskets but also found offensive production on multiple inbound plays as well as second chance points. Eliza Morris, specifically, had a good night in the paint scoring a team high 10 points. Breck Brewer found similar success scoring seven points.

Nine different players scored for North Delta. Alongside the two stated above were: Ally Alford (6), Shelby Grace Boone (3), Sophie Williams (3), Libby Miller (3), Lela Fisher (2), Paisley Woods (2), and Griffin Rico (1).

As the stats show, a variety of players received playing time and took advantage of the opportunity. It was a different looking effort as well with the Lady Waves showing more aggressiveness and confidence offensively.

They will hope to build on the performance and continue to reach their potential as the season continues.

North Delta traveled to Indianola last night for a district matchup. They will host Desoto, Ark. in non-conference action Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m.