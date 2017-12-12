City rejects offer for lot near Zaxby’s

Prospective

buyer wanted

access to CC lot

By John Howell

Batesville city officials during their December 5 meeting rejected a counteroffer from a buyer seeking the city-owned lot between Zaxby’s and the Civic Center parking lot for a medical building.

The buyer had initially offered $163,350 for a .75 acre section of the property on the corner of House-Carlson and Lange drives. The city countered with an offer of $425,000 for the entire lot, approximately 1.25 to 1.5 acres between the Civic Center parking lot, Civic Center Drive, Lange Drive and House-Carlson.

Several aldermen expressed concern that sale of only the House-Carlson/Lange corner would leave the smaller lot remaining unmarketable.

Mayor Jerry Autrey presented the buyer’s counter offer of $325,000 for the entire lot and four curb cuts to allow access to the property from the two streets. The buyer also asked for non-exclusive access to the Civic Center parking lot for its parking, according to the mayor.

Alderman Bill Dugger cited traffic congestion at the intersection.

“If you have curb cuts in there, it’s scary,” Dugger said.

The officials pointed out that Zaxby’s restaurant has no curb cut allowing traffic to enter its parking lot directly from House-Carlson Drive.

“Obviously they’re not buying enough land to start with,” Alderman Stan Harrison said, addressing the buyer’s request for use of Civic Center parking space.

The mayor and aldermen agreed to reply that only the entire lot would be sold and for $425,000. “We’ll work with them on the curb cuts,” the mayor said.

In other business during the December 5 meeting:

• Aldermen approved Fire Chief Tim Taylor’s recommendation that Jason Turner be promoted to the rank of BFD Captain. They also accepted the mayor’s recommendation that John Sanford be hired for the litter program. Both personnel decisions came during a lengthy executive session at the end of the meeting;

• Aldermen voted unanimously to take under advisement term bids submitted by various vendors who provide consumable supplies, construction materials and construction machinery and operators as needed during the year;

• Aldermen also took under advisement the bids of Stribling Equipment and Briggs Equipment for the lease of up to five backhoes to be used in various city departments. Stribling’s bid was $15,084 or $10,505 each versus $20,141.88 or $19,491.36 each for the annual lease for similarly equipped backhoes;

• Aldermen approved payment of monthly claims totaling $330,863.