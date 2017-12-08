Sheriff’s Report: House fire believed to have been started by juvenile

By Ashley Crutcher

On November 21 Investigator Terry Smith responded to Greenhill Circle in Sardis for a report of a house fire. The resident stated he arrived home to see smoke coming from his home.

Further investigation revealed that someone went in the open back door and set fire to a bed inside the residence. According to the report, most of the damage was to the bedroom area.

A group of juveniles advised Investigator Smith the suspect was a juvenile named [name redacted]. Investigator Smith spoke with the suspect’s mother who stated the witnesses were lying on her son and advised her son was with her during the time of the fire.

According to the report, the juveniles were blaming each other at the scene. “It is apparent that this fire was set by one of the juveniles nearby the area for reasons unknown,” Investigator Smith stated. The investigation is ongoing.

One week later Investigator Smith was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Pleasant Grove Rd. Eppinger Towing picked up the burned vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle was later reported stolen in Destoto County.

Earlier reports include a November 5 report of malicious mischief and a November 15 report of harassment. Deputy Louise Linzy responded to Atkins St., in reference to a window being broken out of a vehicle. The vehicle owner advised her boyfriend broke the windshield of her vehicle with a stick.

Deputy Hunter Lawrence spoke to a Green Briar Circle resident who advised she was traveling down Curtis Rd. towards town when the suspect started following her. The resident continued to state the suspect started honking her horn and followed her to a gas station.

According to the report, the suspect turned around and left once she approached the gas station.

November 17

• Gin Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy he received a ride from a friend and had his .25 Colt firearm in his pocket and upon arrival at his destination he noticed the firearm was no longer in his pocket.

According to the report, the occupants of the vehicle advised they didn’t see the firearm in the vehicle. The resident advised he no longer had the serial number information and therefore the firearm was not able to be entered on the NCIC report.

November 18

• Deputy Steven McLarty responded Hadorn Rd. for a burglary and spoke with the resident who reported she arrived home to find her Playstation missing.

November 19

• Belmont Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy McLarty her and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument and he busted both front side windows on her vehicle.

November 20

• Oak Hill Cv. resident reported to Deputy Maurice Market that he rented a mobile home and advised the renters took several items and furniture that didn’t belong to her. The resident also reported the suspect left unpaid light, water and garbage bills in their name.

November 21

• Enid Dam Rd., Pope resident reported an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle was towed to clear the roadway.

November 22

• Deputy Steven Moore spoke to a Sarah Dickens Rd., Sardis resident who advised he wanted to press charges on the suspect for coming to his residence and stealing eight used tires.

According to the report, the suspect was using methamphetamine and was caught bringing home numerous items that are believed to have been stolen. An individual advised the suspect sold him one tire for $10 and left the remaining three by the road after being told they were no good.

Deputy Moore was advised by one indivdiual that the suspect broke into a house on Hudson Rd. Dispatch advised no reports have been received regarding any burglaries on Hudson Rd. Deputy Moore responded to Hudson Rd. in an attempt to locate any abandoned houses that may have been broken into. Evidence suggested one home had been broken into and the owner advised the home belonged to her deceased mother.

The owner checked on the residence and reported multiple items were taken from the home including a table, TV, VCR, and sewing machine. The owner advised she wanted to press charges for brreaking and entering.

• Deputy McLarty responded to King Rd., Sardis where the resident advised he had LED lights on both front doors of his vehicle and stated he noticed the lights were missing. According to the report, the cord to a lightbar on his hood had been cut.

• HWY 6 East, Sardis resident reported to Lt. Chuck Tucker when he arrived home from work a couple young men came up to him and gave him a business card and stated some workers had backed into his camper this morning with a trailer.

The resident advised he called the number and spoke to the company owner who stated his brother would be out to talk to the resident about taking care of the damages. According to the report, the resident’s 2013 Redwood travel trailer and left rear slideout was hit and damaged.

November 23

• County Rd., Oakland resident reported to Deputy Linzy there is a court order signed by the judge requiring his ex-wife and him to have shared custody of their two children. According to the report, the resident advised his ex-wife was supposed to meet him at the Panola County Sheriff’s Department to exchange custody of the children, but never showed.

November 24

• Dawn Cv., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Lawrence the suspect became angry at her once she made his friends leave her residence. The resident advised the suspect began calling her names and stated he was going to shoot himself or hang himself.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Spring Creek Drive resident who reported he was notified that some of his stolen property was located on Sardis Lake Dr. The resident advised he received an anonymous call informing him of the whereabouts of his Ryobi table saw and a Chicage Electric saw.

November 25

• Central Academy Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams he was out of town and letting an individual live in his house while he was gone. The resident advised upon returning home he noticed knives missing from his residence. According to the report, the knives are worth approximately $150.

• Lucius Taylor Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Seth Cook his daughter woke him up because the neighbor’s two kids were in a vehicle driving a car in his yard and tearing up the grass. The resident advised that the previous week the same two juveniles were throwing boiled eggs at his dog.

• Belmont Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Cook an indivdiual was calling her phone and making threats towards her stating he would burn her house down and shoot her. The resident advised the previous week the suspect came onto her property and broke out all of the windows on her granddaughter’s vehicle, according to the report.

• Deputy Cook spoke to a County Road 113 resident who reported his wife texted him using foul language and name calling. The resident advised he and his wife are going through a divorce and there is a no contact order.

According to the report, the resident advised he had his son’s back pack and was trying to figure out how to get it back to him before he goes back to school.

• Hibblet Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Cook her next door neighbors have five dogs that run around and stated one of the dogs tried to attack one of the neighbor’s children. The resident advised the dog came onto her property and tried to attack her as well. The resident stated she is afraid the dogs will hurt someone if something isn’t done about them.

• Heafner Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she walked outside and there was a pitbull outside her residence. The resident advised she is afraid it may harm her and her kids.

November 26

• Deputy Tripp Williams responded to HWY 310 East, Como, and spoke with the resident who reported his ex-girlfriend came to his residence, took the keys out of his car and came into his house.

According to the report, the resident was with another girl in his room when the suspect forced entry into the bedroom and attempted to fight the resident’s guest.

The resident advised the suspect tore his shirt trying to fight his guest as he was holding her back. The suspect stated she did not have to keys to the vehicle and advised she threw the keys in the house before she left.

• West Pearl St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she and the suspect got into an argument over some money. According to the report, the suspect advised he would do whatever he needed to do to get the money and threatened to hit the resident.

• Thomas Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Harold Lewis some individuals have been on her property and stole a pack of cigarettes out of her vehicle along with several credit cards.

November 27

• Roberson Ln. resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen she was overseeing a property on Rhea Dr. and there was an unkown vehicle parked in the driveway.

According to the report, a neighbor advised the vehicle belonged to her customer and stated they would move the vehicle. Deputy Allen searched the property and found that nothing looked disturbed.

Once the resident was secured the resident advised she suspected someone of using the utilities at the residence due to higher electric bills.

• Deputy Jeremy Hailey spoke to a Curtis Locke Station Rd. resident who reported she left her vehicle at a residence on Audry Rd. for approximately 30 minutes.

According to the report, upon returning to the vehicle the resident noticed her black glass was busted and had a long scratch from one fender to the rear fender on the passenger side of the vehicle.

• Sardis Lake Dr. resident reported to Lt. Tucker her granddaughter and another individual took her vehicle at approximately 4 a.m. and has not returned. The resident advised she does not wish to file charges but wants her car back. A BOLO (be on the look out) was issued for the car.

November 28

• Deputy Moore was sitting at the McIver Church on HWY 315, Sardis, when a white Buick Lucerne passed by traveling west at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Moore began pursuit displaying his lights and siren but the vehicle continued at an increased rate of speed.

Quitman County Deputies were able to stop the vehicle at HWY 3 near Ford Rd. According to the report, Deputy Moore noticed a strong odor known to be marijuana and conducted a consented search of the vehicle where a small amount of marijuana was located on the floor.

The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, failure to yield to blue lights, no proof of insurance, no tag and careless driving.

• Lt. Tucker spoke to a Dawn Cove, Courtland resident who stated he was standing on his front porch and heard a shot from across the street and heard his dog yelping. The resident stated his dog came running to his house and it appeared to have been shot on his front leg with bird shot.

• Audrey Rd., Courtland resident reported to Captain Willie Harris someone was trespassing onto her property and broke the windows out of a vehicle that was parked in her yard. According to the report, the suspect has made statements that she has cut her boyfriends in the past and will cut her son.

• HWY 322 resident reported to Captain Harris her ex-boyfriend is harassing her. According to the report, the suspect came onto her property last night and was hiding behind her sister’s residence when a deputy came to check the property. The resident advised the suspect continuously stated he is going to kill himself.

• Sarah Rd., Sarah resident reported to Lt. Mike Davis the suspect has been texting her and threatening her. Deputies contacted the suspect and ordered him to stop texting the resident.

• Deputy Hailey spoke to a Hubbard Rd., Pope resident who reported an individual created a fake facebook profile and fake email and has been sending her messages. According to the report, the suspect called her boyfriend and told him the resident was talking to her husband.

• Investigator Smith responded to Morrow Rd. where the resident reported the suspect made the statedment “if he does not win a current court battle with his son, he is going to kill his son, his wife and then himself.”

November 29

• Faith Dr. resident reported to Deputy John Still the suspect was captured on video driving and lingering by the resident’s driveway on multiple occassions.

• Longtown Rd., Sarah resident reported to Deputy Hailey her son’s wallet was lost in July of 2017. According to the report, the wallet was located in Phillip, Miss.

November 30

• Greg Taylor Rd. resident reported to Lt. Emily Griffin the suspect made threats to burn down his residence and broke a window out of the residence.

• HWY 35 resident reported his nephew has been making statements claiming that he is going to come to the house and hill everyone in the home. According to the report, the resident advised the suspect is on drugs and he is afraid the suspect will hurt his family.

• Deputy Cook responded to Wilson Rd. where the resident reported her daughter and the male suspect got into a physical altercation. The resident’s daughter advised the altercation was not physical. Deputy Cook noticed both subjects bleeding upon arrival. The resident’s daughter advised the male suspect busted the window out in her car and stated she fell on the window causing some cuts to her arm. According to the report, the altercation begain when the resident kicked the suspect out of the house. The suspect was arrested and charged with the disturbance of a family.

• Tocowa Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Renfroe an individual drove by his residence and shot the back glass out of his white Chevy Tahoe SUV. According to the report, a pellet was recoved from the rear floor board.

• Sardis Lake Dr. resident reported his brother showed up on his property and was advised he is not welcome there. According to the report, the suspect began kicking and beating on the resident’s door. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

December 1

• Deputy McLarty spoke to a Pope-Water Valley Rd. resident who reported someone ordered $250 worth of assorted merchandise from Wish.com and had it delivered to a Carrollton address.