2017 MAC All-State Football Players

The 2017 High School All-State teams for each classification from the Mississippi Association of Coaches was released earlier this week. All of these players are selected by member coaches of the MAC.

Panola County had seven players named to the list.

CLASS 6A FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Robert Hentz South Panola

CLASS 6A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Offensive Line

Jamaul Lofton South Panola

Quarterback

Patrick Shegog South Panola

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback Kenneth Jefferson North Panola

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Cornerbacks

Tyler Shorter North Panola

Return Specialist

Sylvonta Oliver North Panola

CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receivers

Jamarvis Echols North Panola

CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Ends

Demarco Smith North Panola