Lady Wave sneaks by Strayhorn

By Will Dickins

The North Delta Lady Wave basketball team traveled to Strayhorn Thursday night taking home the win 49-46.

In the High School game, the Lady Waves battled a very athletic Mustang team from start to finish in a highly contested game. Neither team seemed in control with multiple lead changes throughout the night.

Showing they were not going to get trampled for being a private school against a public school, the Lady Waves jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter before allowing the Mustangs to take the lead early in the second quarter.

However, North Delta came out into the second half determined after the score at the half was 21-19 in favor of Strayhorn. With what seemed to be a one woman show on the other side of the court, the star for the Mustangs used an 11 point third quarter and five points in the last 40 seconds to pull ahead 36-33 at the end of the third.

North Delta began to double team her in the fourth and put the ball in other players’ hands. The Lady Waves found success doing this and began to get multiple stops. With fans heckling and boos pouring down onto the court, the atmosphere started to get more and more heated.

As for the Lady Waves, it only made them play harder. Feeding off of the energy in the Mustang gym, they capped off the night with 16 points in the final quarter. Showing hustle, grit, and determination this team has become known for, they found a way to win. Sometimes while facing the tough environment and us-against-the-world type feeling, one just has to smile and play the game how they know it is supposed to be played.

North Delta did that and came away with a 49-46 win over the Strayhorn Lady Mustangs. While it seemed to be one sided on the opponent’s side, the Lady Waves spread the ball around and had three players in double figures. Ally Alford had 16, Faith Bollinger had 11, and Mary Emily Morris had 10.

The Lady Green Wave returns to action Tuesday, Nov. 28 to host Carrol Academy at 4 p.m.