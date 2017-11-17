Weekend events: open house, trains

By Rita Howell

The Train to Christmas Town will depart Saturday at 5:30 p.m. from the Batesville Square for the first of 27 runs now through December 27. Tickets are sold out for the first day’s runs, but seats are still available for the Sunday trips, both 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., according to the Grenada Rail Web site.

The children’s fantasy excursion produced by Iowa Pacific Railroad is a departure from the previous two years when the Batesville Square has hosted the Polar Express train ride. Iowa Pacific, which leases Grenada Railroad, cut ties with the franchise holder, Warner Brothers, and developed a new theme for the ride, with new characters aboard the train, and new music. More than 150 local people have been hired to operate the venture.

Last year more than 56,000 passengers caught the holiday train in Batesville.

In addition to the influx of families expected on the Square Sunday for the train ride, the town’s merchants are planning their annual Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon, 1-5.

A special section in today’s Panolian contains information about individual businesses who are inviting customers to stop by Sunday for a holiday preview of gift ideas, festive decorations, and refreshments. Among businesses who are participating are Polished, Jarva’s Jewelry and Boutique, The Co-op, Mi Pueblo, Square Arts, Downtown Tans, New China Buffet, Delta Driftwood Kings, Candle and Gift Shoppe, and Talk of the Town.

In addition, Batesville Main Street has organized a Christmas Bazaar under the big top on the Square, Santa’s Workshop in the Municipal Court building, and pictures with Santa at Dr. Haire’s Family Practice.

In Como, the Como Lighting and Home Gallery and Main Street Antiques will hold open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.