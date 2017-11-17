SP grits out win over Lafayette, girls fall

By Brad Greer

After getting soundly defeated in their season opener last Thursday at the hands of Lake Cormorant, the South Panola Tigers earned their first win with a gritty 45-38 victory over Lafayette County Tuesday.

With floor general Kendricus Carlton nursing a tender ankle, Deronte Thomas took up the slack with a game-high 17 points to lead South Panola in scoring. Carlton, who scored 22 points against Lake Cormorant, followed with 12 points despite hobbling most of the night.

Both teams came out hot in the opening quarter as Lafayette took a quick 5-0 lead before the Tigers could get a quality look at the basket. JaMichael Ford knocked down a pair of three pointers while Shaquille Jackson swished a trey from the corner to give South Panola a slim 17-16 lead after one period.

Neither squad could buy a basket in the second stanza as both teams combined for four field goals and ten points over the eight minute span. Devonte Cathey converted a free throw that tied the game at 18-18 with 3:22 left in the half. With the game clock winding down and the Commodores leading 21-20, Carlton sank an off balance jumper at the buzzer to give South Panola a slim 22-21 margin at halftime.

The Tigers slowly began to pull away to begin the second half as Thomas scored eight of South Panola’s 11 third quarter points. The senior added back-to-back buckets giving the home team its largest lead at 28-21 in the early stages.

South Panola maintained their two possession lead throughout the second half while fighting off a late surge by Lafayette County. The Tigers basically salted the game in the fourth quarter by converting eight-of-ten shots from the free throw line which included Thomas’ one-and-one opportunity to give South Panola a 41-36 lead with 59 seconds left to play.

The Tigers connected on 10-of-18 shots at the charity stripe to go with 35 percent from the floor. Ford finished with eight points with Jackson adding three. Cathey contributed with two points and Keith Cole registered one point.

Lafayette Co. (girls) 53, South Panola-47

Kimaya Dixon led all scorers with 16 points as the Lady Commadores held off South Panola down the stretch to take the six point win. Marshala Doyle accounted for 12 points for South Panola which saw their record fall to 1-2 on the young season.

Lafayette County (2-1) took a slim 32-29 lead into the final quarter only to have the Lady Tigers dwindle the margin to one point on two occasions, the last coming on Doyle’s layup with 4:28 left to play.

Free throw plagued South Panola as they connected on 8-of-20 shots from the line. The Commodores struggled at the free throw line also by converting only 16-of-40 opportunities.

Lafayette County led 21-17 to start the second half before going on a 8-2 run to take their largest lead at the time 29-19. South Panola would then rally with a 10-3 surge to close out the third quarter.

Kaniya Ford followed Doyle in the scoring column with 10 points. Chloe Morgan added seven while Chrystal Mays and Ladayshia Robinson provided six each. Temaye Williams chipped in with three points with Aziyah McGhee, Christy Hubbard and Bailey Ware all contributed with one point.

South Panola (JV boys)-28 Lafayette Co.-26

Stanwon Porter’s game-winning jumper with 13 seconds left gave South Panola the victory. J’Tavion Hicks led the way with points with Isaac Sturdivant providing six. Christon Bobo followed with four while Porter and Marques Pryor added three points. Winston Winfield closed out the scoring with two points.

South Panola (JV girls) 16 Lafayette Co. 4

KeAmber Jackson garnered ten points as the Lady Tiger JV squad coasted to the victory. Melissa Robinson tallied two points in the winning cause.

South Panola hosted Lewisburg last night. The Lady Tigers will take on Independence Monday at 11 a.m in the opening game of the Oxford Lady Charger Challenge before facing Minor (Ala) Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Tigers meanwhile will return to the hardwood Nov. 28 when they host Grenada.