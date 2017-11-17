Obituaries

Charlotte Ann Avery Bailey

COURTLAND–Charlotte Ann Avery Bailey, age 77, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 14, 2017 at North Delta Hospice in Southaven.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 20 at Shiloh United Methodist Church near Courtland with visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.

She was born November 2, 1940 in Panola County to the late Claude Hubert and Ruby Mae Wray Avery. Ms. Bailey was a retired security officer for Memphis International Airport.

She is survived by her daughter, Sybil Joy Parker of Polk City, Fla.; son, John Avery Bailey of Memphis; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Hakimi.

Dudley Clay Bland

LAMBERT–Dudley Clay Bland, 60, a farmer, Birdie Farms, died Nov. 12, 2017 at Merit Health, Clarksdale.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Nov 15 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, with burial in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mr. Bland was on the board of South Quitman County Utility Association, served on the Quitman County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was a Quitman County Democratic Committee member, and was past member of Quitman County Soil and Water Conservation and board member of Farm Service Agency, Quitman County.

He was a member of Walnut Baptist Church where he was a deacon.

Survivors include his wife, Ginger Camire Bland; two sons, Clay Bland Jr (Alicia) and Coy Bland (Shasta); parents, Wiley C. and Martha Jo Hendon Bland, all of Lambert; two sisters, Stephanie McNeer(Will) of Hernando and Frieda Harrison of Pontotoc; grandchildren Aubrey Bland, Barrett Bland, Makenzie Hancock and Waller Weaver; two nieces, Andrea Brown and Anna Harrison; nephew, Braxton McNeer.

Mr. Bland was preceded in death by grandparents, Wiley and Idell Tallant Bland and Lavert and Lois Watkins Hendon.

Memorials may be sent to Walnut Baptist Church 5357 Walnut Rd, Vance, MS 38964.

Dennis Burrowes

COURTLAND–Dennis Burrowes, age 64, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Services were Thursday at Love Joy Church.

Mr. Burrowes was born June 23, 1953 in Oxford to the late Gene and Bessie Conner Burrowes. After the passing of his parents, Dennis was raised and cared for by Ralph and Billie Mahan of Water Valley. He was a brick mason and loved fishing and hunting.

Jewel Epps Harwood

BATESVILLE–Jewel Epps Harwood, age 94, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 14, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Harwood was the widow of Paul Harwood. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 17 at the First Baptist Church in Batesville, with the family receiving friends at 9:30 prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at 3 p.m.at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka. Jewel was born February 9, 1923 in Panola County to the late Samuel Edward and Jennie Ruth Duke Epps. Jewel was a retired Quality Assurance Case Worker for the Mississippi Human Services Department and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville. Jewel’s loving and caring memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Trish Harwood Ritchie (Richard) of Alpena, Ark., and Jennie Harwood of Jackson; two brothers, Byron Epps of Cookeville, Tenn. and Clifford Epps of Horn Lake; two grandsons, Nathan Ritchie (Starla) and SGT. Patrick Ritchie; four great-grandchildren, Hudson Ritchie, Katelyn Ritchie, Micah Ritchie, and Isaiah Ritchie. Jewel will most be remembered for her vibrant relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She trusted in the Lord with all her heart and did not lean on her own understanding. She acknowledged Him in all of her ways, and He faithfully directed her paths. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may forward those to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, c/o First Baptist Church, 104 Panola Ave., Batesville, MS 38606.

James Edgar Dewey Lamb

LAMBERT–James Edgar Dewey Lamb, age 75, passed away Tuesday morning, November 14, 2017, in Memphis.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, November 19 at Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Lamb was born December 1, 1941 in Lambert to the late James Author and Ollie Irene Jones Lamb. Mr. Lamb served in the U.S. Navy and then in the National Guard.

Mancle Thomas McGovern Jr.

POPE–Mancle Thomas McGovern, Jr., age 75, passed away Sunday evening, November 12, 2017 at his son’s home in Pope. Mr. McGovern was the widower of Janice Melbena Cowgill McGovern.

Funeral services were November 15, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Burial was in the North Cleveland Cemetery in Cleveland.

The family had received friends at a visitation at Wells Funeral Home November 14.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Bill Walker, Mancle McGovern, III, Wes Walker, Austin Walker, Gabriel Walker and Dillon Hood.

Tom was born February 24, 1942 in Cleveland to the late Mancle Thomas McGovern Sr. and Jewel Browning McGovern. He was a woodworker by trade and member of the Church of Christ.

Tom’s memory will be cherished by his family which includes three sons, Marc T. McGovern of Sardis, John F. McGovern (Stacey) of Pope, Heath McGovern (Carrie) of Sardis; sister, Ann Walker of Southaven; six grandchildren, Brooke West, Mindy Bennett, Dillon Hood, Shelby McGovern, Trey McGovern, Camyrn McGovern; and nine great-grandchildren.

Pamela Holliday Ozoemena

COMO–Pamela Holliday Ozoemena, age 48, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Baptist Desoto in Southaven.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 18 at 12p.m. at Ruffin Grove Church in Como. Interment will follow at Askew Grove in Longtown. Visitation will be today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis.

Mrs. Ozoemena was born November 16, 1968 in Memphis to the late Theodore and Evvie Anderson Holliday.

Daniel C. Pride Sr.

CRENSHAW–Daniel C. Pride Sr., age 84, passed away Sunday, November 12 at Baptist East in Memphis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 18 at 11a.m. at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Crenshaw. Burial will follow in Shiloh Church Cemetery in Batesville.

Visitation will be today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis.

Mr. Pride was born on February 10, 1933 in Panola County to the late William L. and Savannah Johnson Pride.