Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

October 30

Patricia Gail Russell, 306 Forrest Dr. N., Sardis, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

James Michael Bay Jr., 3166 Deer Creek Rd., Batesville, was charged with the disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Barry Lee Hudspeth Jr., 594 Goodfood Rd., Pontotoc, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Christopher Dale McCarthy, 3106 Lot 6 Indian Springs, Laurel, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Nadarius Rodriques Joiner, 3130 Hibbler Rd., Sledge, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and burglary of a commercial building. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

October 31

Stoney Dale Crawford, 7 CR 370, Oxford, was charged with conspiracy, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

November 1

Christopher Scott Elmore, 1910 Charlie Pride Hwy., Lambert, has a hold.

Paul Eric Roper, 802 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, was charged with child molesting and has a hold.

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897 Park Place Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terrance Devon Doyle, 200 King St., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a police officer. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Anthony Dewayne Meeks, 1457 Killebrew Rd., Marks, was charged with possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Quenidarius Geroyte Gipson, 209 Claremont St., Sardis, was charged with possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

November 2

Ali Corinne Buchanan, 210 Woodland Hill Dr., Oxford, was charged with speeding, no insurance, DUI other, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Willie James Patterson Jr., 1065 Smart Road, Como, was charged with felony fleeing and has five years to serve. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jameshia Shantall Jackson, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd., Como, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Dustin Trent Purser, 5715 Hwy. 6, Batesville, was charged with burglary of a building. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Corey Montez Holland, 17 CR 259, Etta, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

November 3

Dewayne Demetrice Tellis, 415 Hwy. 49 N., Tutwiler, has a hold for Tallahachie County.

Ricky Bernard Hunt, 15 Renassance, Crenshaw, was charged with disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

November 4

Todd Ray Jones Jr., 1092 Hwy 334, Oxford, was charged with DUI first and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Statavious Keon Miles, 2307 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897 Park Place, Como, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Willie Martin Haynes, 2897 Park Place Rd., Como, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jorge Tomas Nariega, 5726 South 28th Ln. McAllen, Texas, was charged with DUI second. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Jacob Langbehn, No Address, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Linda Kaye Gross, 139 Graham Rd., Sardis, was charged with speeding, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, and providing false information to police officer. Desoto County has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mikal Allan Wardlaw, 201 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. MDOC has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

November 5

Shaunric Martez Clark Jr., 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, was charged with felon possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Clydreckqus C. Henderson, 706 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with domestic simple assault. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Antonio Keyshun Presley, 708 West Ave., Crenshaw, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Maelinda Presley, 708 West Ave., Crenshaw, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.