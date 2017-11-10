NP and Charleston to clash in 2nd round

By Ike House

North Panola and Charleston is one of the biggest rivalries in the state but it is a rivalry owned by Charleston for the last six years.

Every year since North Panola re-entered 3A the Cougars have come close to beating Charleston but could never pull it off.

Charleston gave the Cougars their first loss last season after the Cougars started out the season 7-0 but the Tigers were also undefeated. This time around things are a little different.

The Cougars are undefeated again sitting at 11-0 and winners of their district which Charleston is no longer a part of.

On the other hand Charleston is sitting at 9-3 with a 4-1 record in the district as the runner up after losing their season finale and district championship game to Yazoo County.

Charleston’s other two losses were to 1-6A runner up Horn Lake and 2A opponent Eupora.

The difference between the two teams are points and yards. The Tigers are only averaging 97.6 passing yards and 191.5 yards per game.

They are only giving up 14 points a game and scoring 33 points a game.

Leading their offense is quarterback Dontarius Cosby with 1,127 yards through the air and he also has 156 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Their star player is De’Antre Prince who has attracted the likes of Georgia who is recruiting him to play defensive back.

He has racked up 401 yards rushing with six touchdowns and 352 receiving with five touchdown receptions.

They also have a couple of backs in Fred Hervey and Quynn Crawford who together combined for 1,083 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Crawford is the back used in the open field and Hervey is the punisher in the redzone.

For the Cougars they are scoring a total of 44 points a game and giving up only 10 points with five shutouts on the season.

The Cougars have their own weapons with Kenneth “KJ” Jefferson leading the way. He is sitting on 2,551 yards with 31 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 998 yards rushing along with eight touchdowns.

Their star player is Sylvonta Oliver with 611 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with his 189 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball he has gathered 76 tackles, four interceptions, three special team touchdowns and a defensive touchdown.

Then there is Demarco Smith who has been a sack specialist being second in the state with 21.5 sacks. He also has two forced fumbles and three blocked punts.

This game will be a game of wills with who wants it more. Both teams have a capable defense but the question is who will stop who?

Kickoff tonight is at 7 p.m.