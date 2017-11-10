ND and Delta renew hard court rivalry

By Brad Greer

Delta Academy and the North Delta School renewed their rivalry on the basketball court Tuesday in Batesville by splitting a four game set.

The Raiders came away victorious in the junior high and varsity boys tilts while the home standing Green Wave earned wins in junior high and varsity girls contests.

North Delta JH (girls)-39 Delta-15

Griffin Rico led the Lady Wave with 12 points in the season-opening victory. Libby Miller and Ashlynn Melton followed with six points apiece.

Shelby Grace Boone, Sydney Talley and Eliza Morris each garnered four while Millie Williams and Beckham McCord finished with two and one point.

Delta JH (boys)-45 North Delta-38

The Raiders held off a late North Delta fourth quarter comeback as Gabriel Moore led all scorers with 14 points followed by Caleb West with 13.

Layton Wells paced North Delta with 11 points while Drake Barton chipped in with 10 markers. Carter Rinehart supplied eight with Ryan Gibson contributed with six. Grayson Alford rounded out the scoring one point.

North Delta Varsity (girls)-55 Delta-45

Ally Alford poured in 27 points as the Lady Green Wave improved to 2-0 on the young season. Faith Bollinger registered eight followed by Mary Emily Morris with seven.

Isabella Morrow and Hanna Bollinger each had four points with Emy Cay Donaldson knocking down a three pointer. Sydney Tally also added two points. Delta was led by Carlee Brown with 17 points.

Delta Varsity (boys)-61 North Delta-58

The Green Wave dropped its opening game of the season despite 16 points from Collin Hartman. Walt Miller added 11 points on three three-pointers.

Alex Greenlee chipped in with nine while Ben Rowsey provided six points. Ryan Gibson and Miles Garner registered four points with Ripken Mitchell, Cole Devazier, Carter Gee and Chris Burchfield all scoring two points apiece.

North Delta traveled to Lee, Ark. last night before hosting Marvell, Ark. today at 3:30 p.m.