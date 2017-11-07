Programs honor vets

By Rita Howell

At least eight programs will honor local veterans this week in observances connected to Veterans Day.

Five South Panola School District schools have planned programs and activities on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. All veterans and their families are invited to attend the events.

On November 9 Batesville Intermediate School will present a Veterans Day Musical Salute at 1:15 p.m.

At North Delta School, veterans will be honored with a program Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the school gym.

On November 10 programs are planned at Batesville Elementary School, 8:45 and 9:30 a.m.; Batesville Middle School, 8:30 a.m.; South Panola High School, 9 a.m., with Judge Jim Greenlee as the guest speaker and a reception to follow in the media center. At Pope School, veterans and their families are invited to a program in the gym at 1:30 p.m.

Also on Friday, the City of Batesville will present a Veterans Day program at Veterans Memorial Park on the Square at 11 a.m. Tommy Holmes will speak.

On Veterans Day, November 11, a parade on Sardis Main Street is scheduled in Sardis at 10:30 a.m.. Lineup is at 10 a.m. at the library. The parade will be followed by a program at city hall at 11 a.m. Members of the Ladies Auxiliary will be handing out tickets for lunch. Lunch will be served at the Baptist Church following the program.

American Legion Post 127 is hosting the program.