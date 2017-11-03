Marriage Licenses

During the months of September and October the following couples applied for marriage licenses in the Panola County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

September Marriages

Robert Austin Minyard, 24 and Jessica Lynn Brown, 22; Calvin Reeves Jr., 36, and Koreana TanJanetta Johnson, 26; Clinton Jay Shields, 32, and Dana Nicole Myers, 22; Cody Davis Alford, 26, and Britni Stuckton O’Conner, 31; Agustin Alcantara Rojo, 26, Lucy Granillo Tovar, 37; Terry Alvin King, 44, and Christine Beverly Snook, 40; Rickie Terrell, 48, and Austia Marie Conner, 27; Mason Andrew Stubblefield, 23, and Jessica Taylor Woods, 23; George Calvin Smith, 35, and Marilyn Rose Beard, 35; Kenneth David Smith, 32, and Alicia Leigh Wood, 25; Farrah Devon Ellis, 40, and LaJarva Antwanette Echols, 29; Amber Renee Long, 24, and Amanda Dawn Schuster, 26; Joshua Thomas Edward Heller, 25, and Kelly LaBarreare Busch, 39; Byron Cortez Towns, 39, Detras Denise Loveberry, 43; Polen Sok, 51, and Sreymoch Touch, 39; Jacob Dean Glover, 25, and Monica Lynn Moss, 23; Robert Lewis Cosby III, 40, and Elizabeth Chambers McCollum, 28; William Randolph Barnett, 28, and Heather Mae Roberts, 39; Derrick Weston Sr., 36, Gweneshia Antionette Lee, 37; J.D. Bland III, 39, and Tameka Renee Rudd, 36; Michael Anthony Keeton Jr., 30, and Miranda Nicole Morgan, 31; Clarence Henry Patrick, 73, and Glenda Fay Hunt, 70; Phillip Wayne Pounders, 27, and Shirley Brianne Graham, 25.

October Marriages

James Auther Bradford, 56, Kimberly Renia Sanford, 29; Donald Gene Griffin, 49, and Georgia Renee Galloway, 41; Charles Edward Woodall Jr., 20, Cheyenne Whitney Morgan, 20; John Thomas Parker, 35, and Jessica Lynn Martin, 24; John William Robertson, 27, and Jessica Leigh Ashby, 26; Raymond Lee Morgan, 30, and Harlie Lynn Redwine, 22; Kelley Tyler Benson III, 28, and Kellee Marie Bates, 23; Lance Michael Rennel, 37, and Julie Laura Bock Lane, 34; Jeremy Lane Byrd, 28, and Amanda Paige Perry, 27; Mike Gabel McGill, 55, and Casandra Denice Tucker, 48; Tracey Bernard Scurlock Jr., 25, Stephanie Ann Parker, 28; Raymond Carol Rowland, 52, and Christian Ouida Sowders, 24; Tramikecus Raitron Bonner, 32, and Constance Leshunn Russell, 31; Justin Tom Tiner, 28, and Leisha Ladonna Hall, 36; Willie A. Washington, 23, and Star Shiteara Allen, 21; Walter Scott Crowder, 30, and Marquiza Chantal Bernard, 23; Hardin Black Snyder, 24, and Jessica Bryanna Burchfield, 21; Clint Dewayne Childress, 25, and Alicen Breana McGee, 23; Peyton Shands Langston, 34, and Audumn Deeanna Kelsay, 29; John Blake Ritter, 46, and Monica Lynn Scruggs, 37; J.T. Magellan, 53, and Trinity Panti Verano, 29; Nathan Corey Daugherty, 30, and Chasity Nicole Whirley, 27; Ted Raymond Todd, 61, and Angela Wilkes Todd, 54; Terry Antonio Steel, 44, and Tynisha Deshun Davis, 22; Justin Case Hall, 35, and Michelle Renee McCulloch, 35; Karl L. Hall, 41, and Kamesha L. Walls, 38; Gary Neal Copeland Jr., 41, and Jennifer Elai