Divorces

The following divorces were granted during the September and October terms of Chancery Court. They are recorded n the Panola County Chancery Clerk’s Office.

September Divorces

Amber Renee Long vs. Ambur Renae Lloyd Long; Phillip Steven Dearman vs. Michele Burchfield Dearman; Lawarren Ellis vs. Eisha Ellis; Jenifer Loftin Bailey vs. Brandt William Bailey; Justin Corbett Selvy vs. Laura Davidson Selvy; Maranda Wilson Whitworth vs. Steven Rex Whitworth; Natasha Riley Market vs. Justin Market; Monica Lynn Scruggs vs. James Timothy Scruggs; Susan Annette O’Conner vs. James Keith Mills; Michael Marmino Jr., vs. Diann Ruth Marmino; Walter Augusta Woods Jr., vs. Britney Lynn French Woods; Christian Ouida Sowders vs. Chase Allen Sowders; Carol Dean Lucas vs. David Anthony Lucas.

October Divorces

Christopher Rodriguez Mack vs. Natasha Deshay Jackson; Christopher Sherrod Webster vs. Dorothy Mae Sanford Webster; Lance Michael Fennel vs. Rebecca Leighanne Whigham; Bonnie Faye Arbuckle Sims vs. James Casey Sims; Dana Jackson vs. Athena Nicole Derrick Jackson; Kathy Wasylina vs. Timothy L. Wasylina; Barbie Jones Vaughn vs. Robert Justin Vaughn; Jonathan French vs. Jennifer French.