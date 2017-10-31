ND ends season in 1st round of playoffs

By Will Dickins

North Delta traveled to Indianola for the first round of playoffs but fell short losing 45-12.

The Green Wave ran into a machine of a team that was just better .than they were. Indianola is the best team in AAA, and showed it Friday night as they seemed set to make another championship run in the playoffs.

As for North Delta, they hoped to play spoiler, but it did not happen. In the first half, the Colonels of Indianola only had to punt once. They scored on every drive with little time wasted. Big plays doomed the Green Wave on each drive.

Rain was coming down, temperatures were at their lowest points of the season, and players were stocked with hand warmers. Usually this would stymy offensive production but not Friday night. Indianola did almost whatever they wanted.

Offensively, North Delta moved the ball at times even having a few of their own big plays but could not find a way to either sustain or finish when all was said and done. Their only score in the first half came towards the final minutes when Harris Cole took a kickoff approximately 83 yards for the score to make it 35-6.

It was a final moment for a senior who had poured his heart and body out for his team over the years. The same could be said about all of the seniors on this night. It was a different mindset due to it eventually being the last game. Kaleb Joyner had a few runs with one being a fake reverse that almost put the Green Wave into the endzone. Cole Devazier battled sickness against a tough defense. Chris Williamson, Sam Sullivan, Tyler Holland, and Gavin Thetford all gave it their all on defense with each of them making plays.

In a very saddening way, their last game was one that they will not want to remember. However, their careers were the opposite. All players above will remember their time on the football team and will always be a part of a family that is North Delta football.

It is on to the next season now for North Delta. This is where good teams are made, in the offseason. The Green Wave hopes to fill the big shoes that the seniors have left behind. New leaders will form. New faces will emerge as playmakers. Only time will tell who that will be.