Sheriff’s Report: Suspect, apparently intoxicated, draws gun on deputy

By Ashley Crutcher

Among the 37 calls for assistance to the Panola County Sheriff Department October 8 to October 20 came a request for a deputy in response to an unruly neighbor.

Northwood Drive resident requested the assistance of Deputy Jeff Still reporting that their neighbor came into their driveway spinning tires and shouting loud vulgar language. Deputy Still went to the neighbor’s residence and asked the suspect’s location.

The individual pointed to a bedroom and Deputy Still yelled “it’s the sheriff’s department.” According to the report, Deputy Still stepped towards the door and noticed the suspect pointing a very large handgun and heard him yell, “what the **** are you doing in my house?”

Deputy Still drew his weapon and told the suspect to drop the gun.

“[The suspect] was very unsteady on his feet, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, I could tell he was very intoxicated,” said Deputy Still. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

October 13

• Captain Willie Harris spoke to a Bill Wallace Rd. resident who reported paying someone $175 to take his wedding pictures and advised he has not received the pictures.

According to the report, the suspect posted the pictures on Facebook the next day. The residents stated he wants his money back or the pictures.

• Claude St. resident reported to Lieutenant Emily Griffin she beleives an individual is fraudulently using her social security number and also believes the individual has tapped her phones.

• Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Lt. Griffin her husband shot her dog and carried the body off somewhere. Lt. Griffin spoke with the husband who advised he did not shoot the dog because he felt they had too many animals at the residence.

October 14

• Deputy George Renfroe responded to Hwy 51, Sardis where an individual reported she was contacted through Facebook by someone who advised her that her sister and an unknown female was breaking into her residence.

Upon arrival at the residence, Deputy Renfroe made contact with an individual who advised she was cleaning the residence and advised the other individual stepped around back.

The individual advised she did not have a key to the residence and stated she had to go through the window.

According to the report, Deputy Renfroe located a marijuana pipe and metal container with a white powder residue and straws inside.

The second individual claimed the bag and advised she ran off after the Deputies’ arrival. Both suspects were transported to the Panola County Jail and holds were placed on both suspects.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported her engagement ring was stolen to Deputy Hunter Lawrence. The resident advised she placed her ring in a pottery bowl in her night stand before two gentlement arrived to bring furniture.

The resident advised she was unsure of who took the ring but provided the names of the gentlement moving furniture into the residence when the ring went missing.

• Old Panola Rd. resident reported $1,130 worth of property missing to Deputy Lawrence. The resident advised he is unsure of who could have stolen the property but advised it happened on October 12.

October 15

• Oxford resident reported to Deputy Seth Cook someone broke into his residence and stole $70-$80. The resident advised he found a pry bar laying on the ground outside of a window on the back side of the house where it appeared the suspect tried to pry open a window.

The resident also reported a door on the side of the house was tampered with and found unlocked which is where the suspect is believed to have made entry.

• Deputy Cook spoke to a Dees Rd. resident who stated she noticed tire tracks going into the yard of a vacant home across the street from her. Deputy Cook noticed pry marks on the back door.

According to the report, the owner of the house passed away a few months prior and all of the family members live in Texas.

• Agent Adrian Kirkwood spoke with a Longtown Rd., Crenshaw resident regarding a suspect vandalizing her Ford Taurus.

The resident advised she was sitting in the vehicle when the suspect busted out the windows with a baseball bat. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to file charges.

October 16

• Woodruff Rd. resident reported to Lt. Chuck Tucker when she got home the suspect was in the woods and started hollering and cursing at her.

October 17

• Henderson Rd. resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen her ex-boyfriend was calling and threatening her. The resident advised the suspect was watching her from his cousin’s house next door.

According to the report, the suspect threatened the resident stating, “I am going to hurt you when I see you and I am going to knock your head off and thats on my mama.”

The resident advised he also threatened to take her son. The resident was advised these incident’s needed to stop due to the numerous calls the Sheriff’s Department has received regarding the two individuials. The resident stated she would file charges this time and not let the suspect off like before.

The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to file charges for stalking and ask for a restraining order.

October 18

• Lt. Griffin responded to Dees Rd. where the resident advised an individual put a gun in her face and stated he would kill her. According to the report, the resident advised the suspect shot at her twice and assaulted her.

• Dees Rd. resident reported to Deputy Tyler Mills her son-in-law sold her TV.

According to the report, the resident stated her daughter needed a TV and she gave her one, then the son-in-law sold it for $20 to buy cocaine.

The resident also advised the suspects have threatened her life for multiple reasons.

• Holmes Rd. resident reported to Deputy Cook he noticed an individual walking down the road and advised when he went inside his home there was a candle missing that had approximately $253 hidden inside of it.

• Captain Harris spoke to a Riverview Rd., Sardis resident who stated he went to visit his son and noticed three dogs in the front yard.

According to the report, the resident went to leave and heard a loud yelp and stated he noticed that he backed over a small dog.

The dog was taken to South Panola Vet and Woodlawn and was brought back to the Sheriff’s Office.

October 19

• Mt. Olivet Rd. resident reported to Lt. Griffin her daughter was sexually assaulted in June of 2016. The resident advised she thought she handled the situation with the suspect’s mother after assuming it was consensual and both mother’s agreed to not let the juveniles have any more contact.

The resident stated she was contacted by South Panola High School and advised her daughter was upset and had to tell her something. The victim reported to her mother the suspect forced himself on her and touched her inappropriately.

According to the report, the resident advised the suspect made threats stating he would kill her and her family if she told.

• Deputy Still responded to Panola Medical Center in reference to an assault where the victim reported an individual attacked her by hitting her in the face with his fist.

• Woodruff Rd. resident reported to Deputy Maurice Market the suspect was in his yard yelling and screaming at her and hit her vehicle with a brick on the passenger side.

• Lt. Tucker spoke to a Ballentine Rd. resident who stated he went to Sander’s Rd to get his belongings when the landlord threatened him with a gun.

• Sander’s Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence the suspect and his girlfriend came to her residence and were using profanity towards her and threatening her. The resident advised the suspect stated he was going to shoot her and that he was going to get a gun.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Hernando resident who advised she fired an employee for smoking marijuana while at work and stated the employee then rushed and threatened her.

October 20

• Deputy Lawrence responded to Good Hope Rd. in reference to an anonymous phone call pertaining to the whereabouts of an individual in reference to a warrant she had. According to the report, Deputy Lawrence advised one individual to return to his residence.

The resident advised some individuals and he got into an altercation.

Deputy Lawrence spoke with another individual involved who stated the suspects followed him home.

The resident advised he got on his four-wheeler and road to the suspect’s residence where one individual began hitting him while other’s were holding him.

Motor Vehicle Incident Report

• October 8, two car accident occured on Pope-Water Valley Rd.

• October 10, car ran off of Barnacre Rd. An injury was reported.

• October 11, car hit an animal on Hwy. 51.

• October 13, car ran off of South Frontage Rd.

• October 13, car hit an animal on Pope-Water Valley Rd.

• October 14, two vehicle accident occured on Sullivant Rd.

• October 14, two cars ran off of Tocowa Rd.

• October 14, single car accident occured on Hammond Hill Rd.

• October 15, two car accident occured on East Lee St.

• October 16, single car accident occured on Longtown Rd.

• October 16, two car accident occured on Old Hwy 51 S.

• October 18, single car accident occured on Rodgers Rd.

• October 18, car ran off road and hit a tree on Compress Rd. An injury was reported.