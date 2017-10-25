Cutest Kid Contest Final Update
The Panolian Cutest Kid Calendar Contest Top Vote getters as of October 24
FINAL UPDATE
1-24 months
Reed Blair – 1240
Rosie Blair – 1240
Billy Derl Morrow – 906
Harper Carson – 880
Riley-Kate Durham – 720
Ella Rose Beard – 692
Weston Bolen – 544
Axl Taylor – 508
Ava Rose Taylor – 505
Brently Reeves – 492
Allie Capwell – 472
Dylan Winters – 420
Harlei Holliday – 392
Karson Jones – 337
Forrest Sharp – 244
Violet Gammill – 240
Ashton Tyler Brooks – 229
Sumner Goode – 180
25-48 months
Tatum Atchison – 620
Caden Andrews – 560
Katie Beth Capwell – 452
Kylah Sanders – 65
Shay Shinault – 8
This is the Final Update of the Cutest Kid Calendar Contest. Voting ends noon Friday, October 27. The top 6 in each age group will be notified by mail, email and/or phone to set up dates for the photos for the calendar. Winners will not be told to the general public until the calendar is released in December.
Children with less than 100 votes in 1-24 months were not listed.
It’s fun and it goes to supply newspapers to the schools and aid in the prevention of child abuse.