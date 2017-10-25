Cutest Kid Contest Final Update

The Panolian Cutest Kid Calendar Contest Top Vote getters as of October 24

FINAL UPDATE

1-24 months

Reed Blair – 1240

Rosie Blair – 1240

Billy Derl Morrow – 906

Harper Carson – 880

Riley-Kate Durham – 720

Ella Rose Beard – 692

Weston Bolen – 544

Axl Taylor – 508

Ava Rose Taylor – 505

Brently Reeves – 492

Allie Capwell – 472

Dylan Winters – 420

Harlei Holliday – 392

Karson Jones – 337

Forrest Sharp – 244

Violet Gammill – 240

Ashton Tyler Brooks – 229

Sumner Goode – 180

25-48 months

Tatum Atchison – 620

Caden Andrews – 560

Katie Beth Capwell – 452

Kylah Sanders – 65

Shay Shinault – 8

This is the Final Update of the Cutest Kid Calendar Contest. Voting ends noon Friday, October 27. The top 6 in each age group will be notified by mail, email and/or phone to set up dates for the photos for the calendar. Winners will not be told to the general public until the calendar is released in December.

Children with less than 100 votes in 1-24 months were not listed.

It’s fun and it goes to supply newspapers to the schools and aid in the prevention of child abuse.