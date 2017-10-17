Partnership Fall Forum is Thursday

By Rita Howell

The Panola Partnership’s Fall Forum on Thursday at the Batesville Civic Center will focus on workforce education, with opportunities for Partnership members to hear from experts from Northwest Community College and the State Workforce Development Board in the morning sessions.

The day will also include a luncheon at the Panola Country Club and a golf scramble in the afternoon.

The morning begins with “Business ‘n Biscuits,” a catered breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Session I, a panel discussion, begins at 8:45 a.m. Panelists will be David Campbell, District Dean of Career, Technical and Workforce Education for Northwest Community College, and John Brandon, partner of Strive Strategic Partners, in Jackson.

Campbell will describe changes in education to equip today’s workforce. Brandon will discuss the roles of the ACT job profiler for local businesses.

A networking break will be hosted by the Young Professionals of Panola at 10 a.m.

James Williams, executive director of the State Workforce Development Board, will lead the Session II at 10:15. He provided the leadership for the Manufacturing Solutions Center at Itawamba Community College and will discuss the center’s innovative approach to demand-driven training and business services.

The morning sessions are all free and open to all Partnership members.

Reservations must be made for the noon luncheon session at the Panola Country Club, where Alex Holland of the Delta Regional Authority will talk about the Delta Creative Placemaking Initiative, launched to strengthen the Delta economy and pursue its connection with the area’s art and culture.

A golf scramble will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Country Club.

Call 563-3126 to register for any of the sessions.