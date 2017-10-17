Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

October 9

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cv., Courtland, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

David Roy Harrison, 1167 CR 107, Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 10

Pearl L. Anderson, 1832 C Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kathy Dianne Wiley, 137 CR 104, Oxford, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ian Michael McLean, 6848 Hunters Crossing, Horn Lake, was charged with DUI other and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 11

Brandon Rines, 13137 A Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

George Douglas Mister Jr., 2321 Woodrow Rd., Batesville, was charged with two counts of simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 12

William Thomas Rines, 3956 Holly Springs Rd., Hernando, has a hold and was charged with possession of paraphernalia and burglary. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kathryn Marie Jaquez, 3628 Old Bluff Rd., Hernando, has a hold and was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Russell Lamar Pugh, 1541 Vicksburg Drive, Southaven, has a hold and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and burglary. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Hershell Elza Ross III, 2035 Bobo Rd., Rena Lara, was charged with failure to comply with drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Anthony Dewayne Meeks, 1457 Killebrew Rd., Marks, has a hold and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terrell Andre Harris, 258-A Mary Wood Rd., Como, has a hold and was charged with careless driving and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dewayne Walls, 505 Franklin St., Sardis, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

October 13

Diane Gross, 312 Church St., Como, was charged with two counts of false pretenses. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Leonard Clayton Pettit, 99 Northwood Dr., Batesville, has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Crystal Marie Burns, 221 Flowers Rd., Pope, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Sylvester Boyce Jr., 4527 Dunlap Rd., Como was charged with contempt of court, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Brian Lee Dowdy, 1275 Toxish Rd., Pontotoc, was charged with unlawful window tint, no insurance, and DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bennie Demetrius Jones, 316 Center St., Sardis, was charged with robbery. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Aaron Taylor Deville, 106 Mayhaw St., Monroe, was charged with DUI and expired driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charlotte A. Wilkerson, 20 Ramsey Cir., Sardis, has a hold and was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Letitia R. Moore, 24 Ramsey Cir., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

John H. William, 456 Green Briar Cir., Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Willis Ridge, 2418 Hentz Rd., Courtland, was charged with alcohol possession by a minor and open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Steven Dyella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Batesville, was charged with simple assault, failure to comply and public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Gregg Kent Collins, 721 Riverside Dr., Hickory Ln., Sardis, was charged with DUI and assault on an officer. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dewayne Walls, 505 Franklin St., Sardis, was charged with resisting arrest, trespassing and simple assault on a police officer. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.