Obituaries

Allen Hall Anglin

CRENSHAW–Mr. Allen Hall Anglin, age 78, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017 at Quitman County Health & Rehab in Marks. Services were held Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was in Longtown Cemetery.

Mr. Anglin, a retired carpenter, enjoyed yard work and riding to Crowder. Church was his main focus and he was a member of the Pentecostal faith.

Those whom he left to cherish his memory include his wife, Wanda Faye Jones Anglin of Crenshaw; two daughters, Wanda Bailey of Locke Station and Lisa Webb and her husband, John, of Crenshaw; four grandchildren, Crystal Bailey of Marks, George Lewis “Bubba” Bailey of Batesville, Rodney Anglin and Bradley Anglin, both of Crenshaw; three great grandchildren, Sierra Patton of Alabama, Millie Anglin of Crenshaw and Georgia Lee Bailey of Batesville. A host of nieces and nephews also survive Mr. Anglin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Rosa Anglin; one son, James Anglin; three sisters, Pauline Moore,

Katherine Cozart, Sue Peavy, and four brothers, Travis, Frankie, Ernest and Jimmy Anglin.

The family request you consider memorial contributions to: The Pentecostals of Oakland, 114 Marie St., Batesville, MS 38606

George W. Myers

BATESVILLE–George W. Myers, Jr., 64, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, October 12, 2017. He is the husband of Ruby Myers.

Funeral services for Mr. Myers were held on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with Rev. Kevin Crofford officiating. Interment was held with Military and Masonic Honors at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Cullman City Cemetery in Cullman AL.

George was born October 14, 1952 to the late George W. Myers, Sr. and Edith Griffith Langley in Selma, AL.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and went on to retire from the MS Army National Guard.

George was a retired engineer for Hoerbiger in Auburn, AL. He attended Sardis Lake Baptist Church. George enjoyed anything outside, hunting, fishing and golf were some of his favorite hobbies.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his precious memory include his loving wife, Ruby Hunter Myers of Batesville; his children, Georganna Myers Shirley (Hunter) of Southaven, and Jason David Myers of Batesville; his sister, Mary Ellen Myers Keim (Dan) of Columbus, Ga.; his brother, James William Myers (Susie) of Chantilly, Va., and 2 grandchildren, Chyanne and Julianna Myers.

In addition to his father and mother, George is preceded in death by his other father, Hubert Langley, and one uncle, David Griffith.

Memorials in George’s honor can be made to Panola County Cancer Relief Fund, c/o Red Hudson, 447 John Branch Rd. Batesville, MS 38606, and also to The Cross, 107 Quail Run Rd. Batesville, MS 38606.

Sherrie Sam Rikard

OXFORD–Sherrie Sam Rikard, 70, died October 12, 2017, at her home. The funeral service was held Monday, October 16, 2017 in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. David Reeves officiating.

Burial was in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, to Dr. Joseph and Frances Adickes Sam, Sherrie was a graduate of Oxford High School class of 1964 and the University of Mississippi in 1968.

She lived in Jackson, MS for several years, then returned to Oxford and obtained a Master’s degree in 1976.

She started her career as a librarian at the University of Mississippi and remained there until her retirement.

She had a great love for her family and for the Lord and attended Oasis Church.

Art was a very important part of her life as were her other hobbies of gardening, horses and her dogs. Sherrie was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Joseph Sam.

She is survived by her husband, Robert I. Rikard of Oxford, MS; mother, Frances Sam of Oxford, MS; stepson, Shawn Rikard of Baltimore, MD; sister, Suzanne Garrett and her husband, Andy of Batesville, MS; brother, Joseph A. Sam and his wife, Denise of McKenzie, TN; two grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Sherrie’s memory may be made to the Distinguished Alumnus Award Endowment, School of Pharmacy, Dr. Joseph Sam, University of MS Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to Explorers Bible Study, P.O. Box 425, Dickson, TN 37056.

For additional information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit our website at www.wallerfuneralhome.com or call 662-234-7971.