South Panola to host clash with rival Tupelo

1993 State Champs to be honored

By Brad Greer

One of the state’s oldest rivalries will take place tonight as South Panola hosts undefeated and No.3 ranked Tupelo in a 7 p.m kickoff.

Other games in District 1-6A include: Columbus (2-5; 1-2) at Southaven (3-4; 2-1) Hernando (3-4; 0-3) at Desoto Central (3-5; 0-3) and Oxford (5-3; 1-2) visiting Horn Lake (6-0; 3-0).

Tupelo and South Panola are both coming off impressive district wins last weeks as Tupelo eased past Southaven 44-14 while the Tigers came away with a 33-19 road victory over Hernando.

The Golden Wave edged South Panola 3-0 last year in Tupelo, but have not beaten the Tigers in Batesville since 2001

South Panola (6-2; 2-1) will have its hands full against a Tupelo defense that is giving up eight points per game and has pitched three shutouts thus far on the season.

Leading the Golden Wave on defense is Dandy Dozen member senior linebacker Jett Johnson. The Mississippi State commitment leads the team with 67 tackles.

Joining Johnson on defense is Texas-San Antonio commitment outside linebacker Peter Gray (6’4”-240) and junior linebacker Keaton Cager (5’11”-185). The Golden Wave defense has recorded 22 quarterback sacks and 13 interceptions on the year. Free safety Dylan Cary (5’11”-170) leads the defensive backfield.

Jaquerrious Williams leads a Tupelo ground game that is averaging 272 yards per game. The 5-foot-9; 190 pound junior has 905 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on the year.

Junior quarterback Stephon McGlaun (6’3’-235) has passed for 828 yards and seven touchdowns to go with four interceptions. Wideouts Jordan Jernigan and Sirmarcus Evans each have two touchdowns to their credit.

The Tigers meanwhile will counter with an offense that has generated 190 yards per game passing and 169 yards on the ground. Quarterback Patrick Shegog is coming off of a three-touchdown performance against Hernando last week where the senior threw for 243 yards.

Shegog also leads the South Panola rushing attack with 506 yards and four touchdowns. Quin Bradford is second on the team with 423 yards on 99 carries and two scores.

The senior receiving duo of Barry Flowers and John Railey are tied in the team lead with five touchdown catches each. Railey is credited with 27 receptions for 487 yards while Flowers has 21 catches for 254 yards. Kanoda Lewis is third on the squad with 19 receptions for 270 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, South Panola will rely on leading tackler Jaqualin Gillespie to slow down the Golden Wave offense. Robert Hentz and Wade Thornton are tied 45 tackles each while Alexander Jordan has 42 stops. Hentz leads the Tigers with six quarterback sacks.

Prior to kickoff, 17 members of the 1993 state championship team, the first at South Panola, will be honored.