Sheriff’s Report: Ex-hubby suspect in drawers’ theft

The following information was compiled from incident reports supplied by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department at the request of The Panolian.

By Ashley Crutcher

Panola County residents reported 14 incidents of theft of property valued at more than $13,000, stolen from October 1 to October 7.

On October 1, a Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Tyler Mills she returned to her residence and noticed all of her undergarments missing. According to the report, the resident stated she and her husband are separated and she believes he is the suspect, stating this is not the first time this type of incident has happened.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 47 reports from Panola County residents requesting the assistance from sheriff deputies from September 26 to October 7.

September 26

• Deputy Hunter Lawrence spoke to a Tocowa Rd., Courtland resident who reported her grandmother noticed a lot of money missing out of her checking account. According to the report, the resident had evidence portraying multiple unauthorized purchases around the Batesville area. The resident advised a total of $819.17 was missing from the account. The incident is under further investigation.

September 29

• Property owner on Bell Rd. contacted Deputies George Renfroe and Presley regarding some suspicious activity in their parking lot. Upon arrival, the deputies observed several individuals in the parking lot and began a pat down on the individuals, according to the report. The deputies obtained consent for a vehicle search and located drug paraphernalia, assorted jewelry and old assorted coins. The suspects were transported to Panola County Jail.

• Walton St., Sardis resident reported while at a resident on Johnson Cove, Como, an individual jumped on the hood of his silver 2002 Buick and broke the windshield and also kicked a dent in the front driver’s side fender.

• Water Valley resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she and her husband were outside when they heard a gunshot come from their neighbor’s yard followed by a dog yelp. According to the report, the resident went to speak with the neighbor who advised her husband shot the resident’s German Shepard because the dog killed one of their cats several months back. Deputy Lawrence spoke with the neighbor who reported the dog killed his cat and continued to come onto his property chasing his other cat and growling at him and his wife. According to the report, the neighbor advised he felt threatened on his property so he shot the dog.

September 30

• Hadorn Rd. resident reported to Deputy Seth Cook her sisters assaulted her by pushing her, throwing her to the ground, punching and hitting her in the head. The resident was transported to the Panolia County Medical Center by LifeGuard.

• Deputy Presley responded to Rutherford Rd. for a medical assist where the victim advised was unbuckling his safety harness when the bottom of his stand broke causing him to fall onto a limb in the tree, which also broke causing him to fall to the ground. The victim was transported to the Med in Memphis by AirEvac.

October 1

• Lieutenent Emily Griffing spoke to Eureka Rd., Courtland resident who stated he and his wife were arguing. The wife advised her husband attacked her because he was intoxicated. Lt. Griffin observed blood on the suspect’s left ear. The wife and daughter were asked to write a statement about the incident but both individuals refused stating everything would be fine, according to the report.

• Hayes Crossing Rd., Sardis, resident reported to Deputy Lawrence an individual showed up at her residence after being warned earlier in the evening to stay away. According to the report, the resident advised the suspect began harassing her and using profanity in front of her children. The resident advised she then pulled a .12 gauge shotgun on the suspect and reported he attempted to pull it away from her. The resident then contancted the Sheriff’s Department.

• Deputy Maurice Market spoke to a Simon Chapel Rd., Sardis resident who stated his son came onto his property drunk and kicking his vehicle. According to the report, the suspect threatened to do bodily harm to the resident and his family.

• Deputy Cook conducted a traffic stop on Bethlehem Rd. after the tan 1999 Chevy Silverado nearly collided head on with the deputy’s unit causing him to swerve off of the road. According to the report, the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license and appeared to be impaired. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle where a glass pipe and a substance that looked like a crystal-like rock substance which the driver identified as meth, according to the report. The driver was transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Hadorn Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she walked outside and noticed the hood was raised on her black 2015 Chevy Malibu and paper was all over the seat. The resident advised she was only missing an $8 padlock from inside the vehicle.

• Hadorn Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence he noticed his debit card laying on the seat of his silver 2014 Chevy Cruze and checked the glove compartment to find his $40 missing. According to the report, there were no signs of forced entry.

• Dummyline Rd. resident reported to Deputy Willie Harris his uncle came onto his property and stole five gallons of gas from his work truck. According to the report, the suspect was told he could not use the gas from the resident’s work truck. The resident advised he returned to his work truck and noticed scratches on the gas tank where it appeared as if someone had tampered with it.

• Deputy Chantryce Morris spoke to a Ballentine Rd., Sardis resident who advised she was throwing a birthday party for herself when her neice showed up. The resident advised she confronted her neice regarding a statement the neice made to the resident’s son’s girlfriend. According to the report, the resident advised her neice got mad and swung at her other neice, missing her and striking the resident’s daughter, knocking her glasses off of her face. The resident advised the suspect then threw a drink at her and hit her in the head. The resident’s brother fired a shot into the air to end the commotion, according to the report.

• Senatobia resident reported to Deputy Jeff Still her child’s father came home intoxicated, pulled her hair and slapped her in the face.

October 2

• Deputy Steven Moore spoke to a Patton Lane resident who advised she took her 2005 Chevy Malibu to a residence on Eureka Rd. to be repaired, but advised the repairs were never made. According to the report, the resident advised the suspect continued to increase the price of the repair and never fixed the car. The resident stated she went to the suspect back in July and advised the suspect pulled a gun on her and her mother. According to the report, the suspect contacted the resident stating he would sell the car if she didn’t come pick it up. The resident advised she’s made multiple attempts to pick up the vehicle and hasn’t been able to. The resident stated she believes the suspect has sold her car. The resident was advised the case would be a civil matter and was instructed to file charges with Justice Court.

• Sardis Lake Ranger Brian Johnson reported an individual burned some pay envelopes at Paradise Point. Johnson advised the suspects were caught stealing and burning the envelopes. According to the report, one suspect admitted to stealing the money from the pay vault. The vault fees are estimated to have contained $1,000, according to the report.

• King Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty he discovered his back door open and noticed he was missing approximately $6,355 worth of property.

• Deputy Lewis spoke to a Willow Rd., resident who reported someone entered his home and stole $650 worth of property, including a 62” TV that had previously been stolen and recovered.

• Pope-Water Valley Rd. resident reported to Lt. Griffin his son pulled a gun on him while he was highly intoxicated. According to the report, the resident advised his son needs help for his alcohol addiction and beleives he is also using methamphetamine.

October 3

• Deputy Harris spoke with an Old Panola Rd., Sardis resident who advised his neighbors have harassed him for five years. The resident stated the two suspects came onto his property without his permission and began harassing him.

October 4

• Plum Point Rd., Pope resident reported to Lt. Bill Furniss the suspect was in the road shooting towards her home. Lt. Furniss located .410 gauge and .40 caliber ammunition in a smoker lying on the ground. The suspect gave consent to a search and more ammunition was located in the suspect’s residence. The suspect advised the ammunition must have been in the fire he built in his yard. A witness stated he observed the suspect in the road discharging the firearm. The suspect was transported to the Panola County Jail and a hold was placed for further investigation.

• Deputy Presley spoke to a Lambert resident who reported his red 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo broke down on Hwy 310 and advised he walked to the gas station to get gas. According to the report, upon returning to his vehciel he noticed his driver’s side window was broken out and his red bag with his black 9mm inside was missing from the vehicle.

• Curtis Rd. resident reported to Deputy Presley a tan Chevy was following her and nearly rear-ended her. The resident advised the driver of the Chevy passed her putting out his hand in an attempt to stop her, then pulled in front of her turning on their emergency flashers trying to get her to stop.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Harris an individual on Facebook was threatening to kidnap her. According to the report, the resident’s son did some work on the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect attempted to get his vehicle without paying for the work done. The resident advised she believes the suspect wants to kidnap her to trade for his vehicle.

• Deputy Harris took a report from another Eureka Rd. resident who reported the same individual and another suspect were threatening her on Facebook stating they would jump her if the ever saw her out some place.

• Mt. Olivet Rd. resident reported to Deputy Presley somone has been making harassing phone calls to her.

• Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence an individual has continuously harassed her using profanity.

October 5

• Deputy Market responded to Hwy 51 South, Pope, where the resident reported someone broke into his residence and stole an RCA Flat Screen TV and two audio 12” speakers.

• Coon Butler Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Presley two suspects stole his tractor disk.

• Pine Lake Dr. resident reported to Deputy Cook his stepson stole his PlayStation 4 which he bought for himself in April of 2015 for himself. The resident advised the stepson’s mother stated she would inform the officers that the PlayStation was a Christmas gift. The resident advised it was not a gift.

• Shiloh rd. resident reported to Lt. Furniss he noticed $350 missing from his residence and advised the front glass door was open and stated it has never been open before.

• Deputy George Renfro spoke to a Hwy. 315, Water Valley resident who advised two suspects repeatedly come into her residence without permission and steal household goods. The resident also advised the suspects cut off her water when she leaves her house.

• Shiloh Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Harris someone stole his identity and used it to get a credit card from Credit One Bank. According to the report, the resident advised he received a summons to come to court for an account with $588.85 in charges. The resident stated he had no knowledge of the accounts existence.

• Pope-Crowder Rd., Enid resident reported his camper windows and door was broken along with other interior damage. The resident advised he was financing the camper for the suspect and stated the suspect was two months behind on the payments, according to the report. The resident advised he went to reposses the camper when he found it in this condition.

• Hentz Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy David Mills someone ran over his mailbox and trash can along with a county road sign. The resident advised he was able to get the tag number and collected pieces of the car that was lfe by his mailbox.

October 7

• Smart Rd. resident reported to Deputy Harris her brother took her debit card and used it to order approximately $400 worth of items from Wish.com. According to the report, the resident closed her account at the bank.

Motor Vehicle Incident Report

• September 29, hit and run occured on Hwy. 51 near the ChuckStop.

• September 30, vehicle lost control due to a tire blowout on Lucious Taylor Rd. An injury was reported.

• September 30, tree limb hit a windshield on Old Panola Rd.

• September 30, vehicle ran into the lake on Mossy Cove.

• October 1, vehicle failed to stop at stop sign on Curtis Rd. An injury was reported.

• October 2, vehicle lost control due to medical reasons on Blackjack Rd. An injury was reported.

• October 3, vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a deer on McKinney Rd.

• October 4, hit and run occured on ?? Rd. An injury was reported.

• October 4, vehicle lost control on Old Panola Rd.

• October 5, hit and run occured at Terza One Stop.

• October 7, vehicle rear-ended another on Blackjack Rd.