Seven-time trespasser sentenced to 60 days

By Ashley Crutcher

Jonathan Antwon Griffin of 151 Love Ave., Crowder, was charged with a seventh trespassing charge to which Griffin pleaded guilty during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court.

Griffin has racked up a list of Batesville locations where he is no longer allowed on the premises, including Subway, Walgreens, Begin Again and Batesville Public Library.

Officer Billy Sossaman told Judge Jay Westfaul that Griffin has been banned from Batesville Public Library because of lewd behavior.

Griffin told the judge he’s had a drug problem in the past and has lately been consuming high volumes of alcohol. Judge Westfaul accepted his guilty plea for the trespassing charge.

“I’m worried you are a danger to children and the public. You will not go within 150 ft. of any school or daycare,” said Judge Westfaul.

Griffin was sentenced to serve 60 days in the Panola County Jail.

Damon Andrews of 104 Patton Ln., Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence simple assault.

“My daughter was cussing me and I slapped her in the mouth,” said Andrews.

“Since this was a one time thing and there is no significant injury I am not going to impose a fine,” said the judge.

Andrews was placed on a 90 day probation which will allow the charge to be remanded after the probation period pending good behavior.

George Todd of 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, was found guilty to contempt of court for old unpaid fines from December of 2015.

According to court records, Todd failed to appear to answer charges on multiple occasions and has $3,631 in old unpaid fines. Todd requested to be placed on the work program to work off the fines.

“You’ll have to serve 54 days on the work program. This is going to be a full time job for you. It seems to me you got a good case of laziness,” said Judge Westfaul.

Quin’toreo Leavy of 308 Fifth St., Marks, was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, felony fleeing, running stop sign, reckless driving, and no driver’s license. Leavy requested a bond reduction for his $150,000 bond.

“What is the position of the state,” asked the judge. “Due to the nature of the charges and the number of them I don’t think we can accept a lower bond,” said City Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Revere.

The request was denied as Judge Westfaul explained to Leavy his bond was already set at the minimun. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Bennie Irby of 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of disorderly conduct. Irby pleaded his case by questioning the charge’s accuracy stating his actions leaned more towards resisting arrest.

“Is it your motion that I ammend the charge?” asked the judge. Irby attempted to clarify his statement by suggesting the officer’s testimony did not fit the description of what is known to be disorderly conduct.

According to arresting Officer Ryan Watson, Irby was located on Patton Lane and a warrant was out for his arrest. Officer Watson advised he gave Irby several commands to stop walking away from him during his attempt to explain the warrant for Irby’s arrest.

Irby also has old fines from January. When asked why the fines remain unpaid Irby replied “I’ve been locked up in Memphis for a month and a half on domestic violence charges.”

Due to multiple charges in the surrounding area Judge Westfaul allotted Irby six months to have the $1,600 in fines paid. “I advise you to abide by the laws of this state as long as you’re in it,” said the judge.

Treveno Leavy of 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and speeding 36 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. Leavy has 30 days to pay the $1,108 fine.

JaDarron Johnson of 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Kendricus Carlton of 113 Patton Ln., Batesville, pleaded guilty to false information, no driver’s license and improper equipment. Carlton’s $1,108 fine is to be paid in 30 days.

Anthony Flowers of 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for trespassing. Al Williams Bonding Company has been notified.

Tommy Boyette of 114 Howard St., Marks, failed to appear to answer charges for simple possession of marijuana and has old fines from May in the amount of $832. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Johnathon Runnels of 573 Avery, Courtland, pleaded guilty to contempt of court and also has old fines from October of 2016. Runnels has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,228 fine.

Tyler Goliday of 681 Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with attempted false pretense. Goliday made the $5,000 bond prior to court and the case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Rodricouis Strong of Westridge, Batesville, was charged with burglary and petit larceny. Strong made the $2,500 bail prior to court and the case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Taneshia Young of 2791 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, failed to appear to stand trial after previous pleading not guilty to the charge of loud music. Judge Westfaul accepted testimony from Arresting Officer Ruby Myers via affidavit and found Young guilty.

Kathy Wiley of 137 CR 104, Oxford, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.