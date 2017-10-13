Sardis board considers landowner’s zoning complaint

By Rupert Howell

Two recurring issues surfaced during a special called meeting of the Sardis Board of Mayor and Aldermen when property owner Susie Adiah pointed a finger toward Mayor Lula Palmer for zoning ordinance issues that keep arising and George Arnold sought approval to run the ball park located on Highway 51 South.

Adiah’s family had purchased the property on Highway 51 and rents it as a detail or clean up shop. The property owner had tax receipts and official papers stating she had been paying taxes on commercial property while the City of Sardis now claims the property is zoned industrial and the detail shop needs to be either closed or rezoned.

Complicating the matter is that the board’s attorney Tommy Shuler has the Adiahs as a client in the purchase of the property and Mayor Lula Palmer’s home adjoins the property. She was interested in purchasing the property prior to the Adiahs’ ownership according to Adiah.

Shuler in recent months has recommended and the board approved hiring a firm to implement and enact new classifications and land use plan to enforce town ordinances.

Shuler also recommended the board hire an outside lawyer to counsel on the Adiah property issue. The recommendation was approved but an attorney has yet to be hired.

Both Palmer and Shuler tried to recuse themselves from the discussion but both eventually got involved in helping steer aldermen in a direction to address the zoning issue.

Shuler explained the process to change property classification would be to petition the board to hold a public hearing to decide if a classification change was needed and proper, and running a public notice advertising the hearing.

Adiah said, “It’s not my mistake. It’s your mistake. . . Why would you give me a (privilege) license?” she asked.

“This is not that hard,” Alderman-At-Large Michael Price said prior to Shuler explaining the steps for a classification change.

“What if the board decides ‘no’ (for the change)?” Adiah asked.

“We’ll just have to cross that bridge when they get there,” Shuler responded.

Adiah at that point said loudly, “I bought that property and she wants it,” pointing toward Mayor Palmer.

The other recurring issue surfaced concerning the ball field on Highway 51 that George Arnold wants to manage.

Arnold had managed the park for several years in the past but the former board felt like only older people playing “outlaw ball,” were getting use of the park with little or no attention to young people.

Aldermen had allowed Rev. Martin at the adjoining church property to manage the park area and more recently negotiated with North Panola Schools to manage the property, although that plan fell through.

Arnold was told that a decision would be made at a special called meeting today, but that meeting was rescheduled for yesterday (Thursday, October 13) after press deadline.