Land Commissioners approve sidestepping zoning

By Rupert Howell

County Land Commissioners approved recommending two parcels of property to be re-classified during the monthly meeting Tuesday night in Sardis.

Those recommendations now go to the Panola County Board of Supervisors for action.

Chad Tidwell of CT Investment sought changing property on Highway 51 from agricultural to residential.

Tidwell said he would like to utilize an existing pad with operating sewer system to place a double-wide mobile home in between two others he owns next to the Highway 51 location.

If approved it would put three homes on two acres with Panola County requiring one acre per home.

“It’s unique to the way we’ve always done it. You will have to have stipulations that he can only sell lots and trailers as a whole (as opposed to one by one),” County Sanitation Officer Field Dew stated.

After Tidwell guaranteed the trailers would look nice Commissioner Danny Jones said, “Those trailers on Crouch Road are not as nice as they are supposed to be and you’ve had some sewer problems there, too.”

Jones then stated, “I know that doesn’t have anything to do with this,” and then made the motion which passed unanimously to recommend Tidwell’s request to supervisors.

Guy Putman’s request was to put five houses on 4.65 acres on land also classified agricultural.

“I’m a little short on acres to put five houses,” Putman noted as the county Commissioners eventually approved the request contingent upon the State Department of Health approving his proposed waste water systems.

The property near Butler Road on Highway 35 North, would be served by a common driveway of a little less than the maximum 600 feet.