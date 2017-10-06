Football All-Stars announced

South Panola and North Panola football players have been selected as All-Stars for the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game and the Bernard Blackwell North/South game.

South Panola senior quarterback Patrick Shegog has been selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game. The two-year starter and Tulane commit has directed the team to a 5-2 overall, 1-1 record this season.

He has completed 75 of 124 passes for 1,138 yards and11 touchdowns and thrown six interceptions. He carried the ball 89 times for 491 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2017 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game will be played in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 16 at 12 noon. Admission is $10.

The Mississippi Association of Coaches released its roster for the Bernard Blackwell North/South Football game. Named to the North team from South Panola are Jordan Strong, Robert Hentz and Jamaul Lofton. Also named to the North team are North Panola players Chris Clark and Sylvonta Oliver.

The 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 at Gulfport High School. Admission is $10.